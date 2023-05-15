Leesburg Town Manager Kaj Dentler announced Monday that Thea Pirnat will serve as the town’s next chief of police.
Pirnat comes to the Leesburg Police Department following a 23-year career with the Fairfax County Police Department.
Upon joining FCPD in 2000, she worked as a patrol officer and detective before promotion. As a supervisor, she oversaw patrol squads, assisted with accreditation, and served as an investigator in the Internal Affairs Bureau. Her past commands have included the Major Crimes Bureau, the Reston District Station, and the Resource Management Bureau overseeing the agency’s property and evidence, fleet, quartermaster, and facilities and security divisions. Her most recent command has been of the Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureau. She was a major in the department.
Pirnat, who lives in Loudoun County with her husband and three children, is slated to take over her Leesburg duties July 24. A swearing-in ceremony is being planned for mid-July.
“I am honored and thrilled to be selected to serve as the next Chief of Police of the Leesburg Police Department. I am looking forward to working with this wonderful community and enhancing the solid foundation of community engagement and public safety strategies that the fine men and women of the Leesburg Police Department have already established,” Pirnat stated.
In Fairfax, she also has commanded the department’s Language Skills Supplemental Unit and served as an adjunct instructor for the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy, where she helped develop and teach a course in domestic violence investigation and intervention. She also serves on a FCPD workgroup dedicated to increasing the recruitment and retention of women. She also serves as the co-chair for the Fairfax County Fatality Review Team and is a member of Fairfax County’s Supervised Visitation and Exchange Advisory Board.
She earned a master’s degree in public administration from George Mason University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas in San Antonio. She is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, the Professional Executive Leadership School through the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, along with the Women’s Leadership Institute and Leadership in Police Organizations curriculum by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. She is a member of the IACP, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, and the Police Executive Research Forum.
She was selected thorough an executive search process led by the IACP and the town’s Human Resources Department. Top candidates for the position were required to pass evaluations from a panel led by the IACP, which included regional chiefs of police, and appear before several interview panels that included members of town staff and community stakeholders.
Following the Town Code, Dentler received the consent of the Town Council prior to offering Pirnat the post.
“Major Pirnat distinguished herself among a pool of talented candidates with her extensive background and knowledge of best practices in law enforcement, executive administrative capabilities, regional law enforcement knowledge, and the leadership she has shown on several important initiatives while in Fairfax County,” Dentler stated. “I believe she will lead the Leesburg Police Department to new heights and serve our community well.”
Dentler also commended the work of LPD Major Vanessa Grigsby, who served as interim chief since retirement of former chief Gregory Brown in December.
“She has done so nobly and with great influence. Major Grigsby will continue to serve the department as deputy chief after Major Pirnat comes aboard as chief and help to bridge the transition in leadership ahead of her anticipated retirement in 2024,” Dentler stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.