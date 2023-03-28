The Leesburg Town Council wrapped up its work on the fiscal year 2024 budget Monday night by reversing its largest cut to Town Manage Kaj Dentler’s proposal.
In a round of straw votes two weeks ago, the council approved a suggestion by Council member Zach Cummings to reduce Dentler’s proposed cost of living adjustment from 3% to 2%. That would save the town about $300,000 next year and reduce the tax bill of the average homeowner by $2 per month.
During the council’s final budget markup session March 27, another straw vote restored that funding.
On Tuesday night, the council is expected to adopt the budget, which maintains the town’s current 17.74-cent real estate tax, as Dentler initially proposed.
Holding the real estate tax rate at the 17.74 cents per $100 of value will be a tax bill increase for most residents. On average, property values increased by 8.9%. For the average single family detached home, now valued at $728,347, the proposed budget would result in a $80 increase. On average, townhouse owners would pay $58 more and condo owners $29, according to the town’s calculations.
The budget includes 4% average staff raises along with a 3% cost of living adjustment, at a cost of $1.8 million.
Facing regional competition to recruit and retain police officers, the budget includes a 5% salary increase for all officers and dispatchers, with another 5% for those with two or more years of experience with the department. The budget also bumps the starting salary for officers from $62,000 per year to $65,000. The compensation package would be a $873,000 increase over fiscal year 2023.
Since the budget was presented Feb. 14, the council made few changes. Most alterations occurred in the capital improvements plan, where the council agreed to accelerate the $2.4 million project to install lighting along the W&OD trail in the downtown area. Under that change work would begin next year rather than fiscal year 2027.
(2) comments
The old switcharino!
The average taxpayer in Leesburg will not receive a 7-10% raise this coming year.
Politicians believe that taxpayers exist to fund the government. It's all about spending as much money as possible, in order to increase their perceived importance through government expansion.
This will not stop unless/until you vote for people who care about fiscal responsibility.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.