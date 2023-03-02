The School Board on Feb. 28 voted 5-3-1 to grandfather rising eighth graders, rising juniors and high school siblings of rising seniors at Loudoun County High School into the school despite an attendance zone change approved in December that moved students in their area to another high school.
Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Erika Ogedegbe (Leesburg) voted against grandfathering those students. Denise Corbo (At-large) was absent for the vote.
The attendance zone, CL06, is an area west of Leesburg that starts along Dry Mill Road and runs along Rt. 7 to the Rt. 9 interchange and encompasses several neighborhoods including Shenstone, Colts Run and Ketoktin Farm Estates.
Parents from this zone were actively involved in the recent secondary school rezoning process that began in the fall and concluded with a vote from the School Board on Dec. 13.
With that vote, secondary students in this zone were moved from J.L. Simpson Middle School and Loudoun County High School to Smart’s Mill Middle and Tuscarora High School. However, several parents argued they lived closer to Loudoun County High School, many within walking distance, and argued the move to a high school across town was not practical and was disruptive after the pandemic.
Overcrowding at Loudoun County High School was one reason given for the secondary boundary changes in the fall.
Student groups identified in the School Board’s grandfathering policy, namely rising seniors, siblings of rising high school seniors, rising juniors and rising eighth grade students, were given a survey Jan. 31 to gauge the interest in staying at their current school. Parents were told a decision would be made based on survey responses as well as staffing and space availability. Parents were also told no transportation would be provided from the division for students seeking the exception.
The survey results were presented to the school board and the board voted to approve the exception on Tuesday.
Of the 36 surveyed, a combined 25 rising juniors and eighth graders asked to stay at their current school. An additional two rising sophomores with rising senior siblings asked to stay.
After Tuesday night’s vote, Mike Brown, a parent in another attendance zone that was also moved out of Loudoun County High School, was upset.
Brown, a parent of a rising sophomore and freshman who lives in nearby CL24, a small zone in downtown Leesburg, said it has been a very frustrating process and it seemed like the board was “cherry picking” exceptions.
He said he was actively involved in the rezoning process too, and thought once the board voted and made the changes in December it was over and done with. He said he planned to apply for special permission for his children so they could stay at Loudoun County High School. Then he heard an entire zone was given an exception.
“It’s frustrating that all of a sudden they are making a special exception for one without hearing from the broader community,” he said.
Parents from CL06 had argued there were small numbers of students who wanted to continue attending Loudoun County, and allowing them to do so wouldn’t affect the total count at the school.
“Where is the community engagement to make sure everyone who truly is impacted by all these changes are represented?” Brown said.
Brown said after the initial vote in December, he asked the board in an email Dec. 14 to consider a revision to the exception policy to include rising sophomores and their siblings especially after what students endured during the pandemic. He said he never got a response back from the board.
He noticed CL06 was using the exception policy to grandfather in their students.
“I see they [CL06] had a community engagement survey. What is going on? I haven’t seen one in CL24, is one coming our way? It doesn’t feel equitable,” Brown said.
He said CL24 is a small zone and includes a disenfranchised community—a mobile home park—that didn’t know about the attendance changes when they were being discussed this fall.
“There are a lot of issues with cherry picking. We can go back to the broader issue about equity treatment to these children and this community not being engaged. The survey CL06 got was around community engagement,” he said.
He said in the meantime his children are in limbo. The special permission process to request to change schools opens April 1 and is for one school year only, meaning, he will have to apply each year until his children graduate.
He said he plans to apply for special permission next month, but until they find out his children can’t choose their classes for next year and his son doesn’t know if he will be accepted into the Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps unit at Loudoun County High School.
“My understanding is because CL06 was grandfathered in that zone gets priority for space, so my kids may get bumped,” he said.
“My daughter is trying to get into some AP classes, and she’s concerned she won’t get in because she has to wait,” he said. “We don’t have an answer on the NJROTC application because my son’s current middle school fed into Loudoun County and up until this change, he didn’t need to apply. But now, he has to, but they are telling us he doesn’t. It’s confusing and he’s in limbo for the program.”
He also said his kids are in limbo socially because they don’t know which school they will attend this fall.
“I think all in all, they need to look at these children as a whole. Look at the kids who were impacted by the rezoning and look at doing a pandemic exception to grandfather them into their current schools. To me, that would be the best solution,” he said.
He emailed the School Board again on March 1, asking for clarification and why his attendance zone wasn’t given a chance to weigh in.
Ogedegbe, his representative, responded saying she supported his proposed changes to the exception policy and said she has asked that the policy be reviewed.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Ogedegbe said she didn’t support changing just one zoning area and said she didn’t support a motion that was specific to one zone in the fall as well.
Ogedegbe was referring to an amendment proposed by Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) on Dec. 13 that would have changed schools for one attendance zone, DN09 in his district. The amendment passed but the motion it was attached to failed.
At the December meeting, John Beatty (Catoctin) tried to postpone the vote, arguing that students were still recovering from the pandemic and shouldn’t have schools changed at the time.
