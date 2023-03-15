A delegation from the Town of Leesburg traveled to the Federal Aviation Administration headquarters Tuesday morning in hopes of maintaining air traffic control service at Leesburg Executive Airport.
The town leaders have been scrambling to keep the safety system in place after learning Feb. 21 that the FAA planned to terminate the remote tower program that has guided traffic in and around the airport since 2018.
The FAA set a June 14 deadline to pull the plug.
The town representatives, including a specially hired lobbyist and outside attorney, returned from their meeting with Deputy FAA Director Bradley Mims without a commitment to extend that deadline, according to Town Attorney Chris Spera.
There was a promise to help the town develop an interim plan for controlled operations until a new brick and mortar air traffic control tower could be built at the airport, he said.
What happens over the next few years until that can be accomplished remains a question.
The initial FAA notification indicated that Leesburg Executive Airport would be expected to return to an non-controlled airspace, but the prospect of that has spurred alarm among airport users—from those who house private aircraft there, to the five flight schools that train about 500 new pilots a year, to the current remote tower manager who has seen the dangers that have been avoided by the air traffic system.
A March 8 briefing to the Airport Commission brought a standing-room-only crowd of pilots and airport-area residents who strongly agreed that returning to uncontrolled airspace would be too dangerous at an airport with nearly 80,000 annual take offs and landings, and that borders the Dulles Airport flight paths and the restricted airspace around the nation’s capital.
Since 2015, the airport has been a testing ground for a remote tower system developed by Saab Inc. that uses high-definition cameras and displays, maneuverable optical and infrared cameras, microphones, and a signal-light-gun to provide data to air traffic controllers at a remote tower center located just outside airport property on Miller Drive. Controllers used the system to direct aircraft movements and space in the air and on the airport grounds. The remote technology is an alternative to building a brick-and-mortar air traffic control tower at the airport.
The system was deemed operationally viable in 2021, although it has not received final certification. Leesburg’s system is one of two remote towers under evaluation, with the other in Fort Collins, CO. The FAA has not certified any remote tower system for use in the National Airspace System.
Based on briefings to the Town Council and Airport Commission over the past week, the move to decommission the remote tower operation is rooted in a 2021 change in the FAA review standards for the technology before it would be certified for use in the U.S. airspace. Based on the new requirements Saab ultimately determined it was not feasible to continue the certification review.
According to Saab Director of Business Development Matt Massiano, the system in place in Leesburg is one originally developed two decades ago and the new standards would require reverse engineering many elements of the package—likely a years-long process. Further complicating Saab’s decision was an FAA determination that the system, if ultimately certified, would only be permitted for use on airports similar to Leesburg’s—with a single runway up to 5,500 feet in length. That, Massiano said, limited the marketing of the system from 250 U.S. airports to only three.
Massiano said Saab would commit to support the Leesburg operation as long as the FAA allowed it to continue. He noted the system had demonstrated a strong five-year safety record and the same system is deployed at other airports around the world. There is no operational reason to stop using the system, he said.
The push to pursue air traffic control operations at the airport began as early as 2013 in response to a number of near-miss incidents in airspace with far less traffic than today. As the town was looking to construct a control tower, the federal government began closing towers across the country in a cost-cutting move. In 2015, the town found an alternative and entered into a partnership to be a test site for Saab’s remote tower system. In 2020, the town finally was approved for the waiting list for a brick-and-mortar control tower, but did not pursue funding because of the success of the remote system—then thought be the future of the industry because of its significantly lower cost.
All signs now point toward a tower as the permanent solution for the airport, but it is not yet known how quickly one could be authorized, designed and constructed, or how it would be paid for. If the town is not permitted to continue with the remote system during the transition, another alternative would be to bring back a temporary tower that was used during the remote system’s start-up phase, but pilots and the air traffic control staff said that option has far fewer capabilities than the remote system.
In addition to meeting with FAA representatives, the town’s response team has been working with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) to garner their support. Mayor Kelly Burk said their support would be invaluable in the town’s effort.
