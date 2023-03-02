The Loudoun County School Board met in a closed session Tuesday evening to discuss procedures around certification for collective bargaining.
The School Board is under a 120-day deadline under state law to vote on a resolution whether to authorize collective bargaining after Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan on Jan. 31 notified the division a majority of all licensed employees had signed authorization cards—a first step in having the LEA recognized as a union.
Those cards needed to be certified by the school division. The LEA collected cards last year, but the certification did not happen after problems arose when administrators wanted to examine the cards, but employees had been told they would be confidential. Sullivan had promised signed cards would not fall into the hands of division employees and vowed to find a way to get it done and keep the promise.
During Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Sullivan announced that the LEA, division staff, division attorney Robert Falconi and an attorney from the Virginia Education Association, a statewide union, “successfully verified” the authorization cards Feb. 28.
“We now look forward to working with the School Board to adopt a resolution to engage in collective bargaining,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said in a March 2 interview that the cards were kept confidential and division staff was able to verify them by checking their database.
“They couldn’t have their phones or any recording device or take notes while the cards were being verified,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan mailed a signed affidavit confirming signatures from 51% of licensed employees, as well as a proposed collective bargaining resolution on Jan. 27, formally starting the 120-day review period. Under that deadline, a vote needs to come by May 31, possibly around the same time the board finishes up its fiscal year 2024 budget process.
The School Board’s adopted budget does not allocate funding to support collective bargaining, however Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith in his Jan. 10 budget presentation estimated it would cost $3.5 million and require 14 staff positions to implement the program.
Sullivan dismissed the claim as a scare tactic and said the program could be administered at a minimal cost and with less staff.
Six School Board members have voiced support for collective bargaining, with Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn), most recently joining that list.
In a Tuesday night tweet, he said “as someone who ran to bring a diverse perspective and voice to the TABLE, I believe collective bargaining (CB) will provide the staff a seat at the table to help strengthen our division and improve the OneLCPS culture.”
The School Board is not required to extend collective bargaining rights even if a majority of members support it.
