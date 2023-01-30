Loudoun Education Association President Sandy Sullivan on Friday let Loudoun County Public Schools know via certified mail that they have 51%—or a majority—of all licensed employee’s authorization cards to begin collective bargaining.
Sullivan said the mailing included a letter, an affidavit signed by Sullivan confirming they have signatures from 51% of licensed employees, and a proposed resolution LEA would like the School Board to adopt. Under the state law, that starts a 120-day deadline for the School Board to vote on whether to authorize collective bargaining. The School Board is not required to extend collective bargaining rights.
“At this point it’s in the School Board’s hands, and they get to decide if they take what we gave them, or if they tweak it. It could go in any direction, but in 120 days there needs to be an action item and a vote at a School Board meeting,” she said.
In the meantime, one of the next steps is to certify each of the authorization cards, something the division said was required a year ago, but became problematic when the division sought to examine the confidential cards. Sullivan said all along the LEA promised those who signed cards that the cards would not go into the hands of division employees and said LEA’s solution is to hire a third party to certify them.
“We are in the process of working on how to do that, and that doesn’t mean there can’t be some LCPS staff watching while that happens, but they won’t be touching them or looking at them,” Sullivan said.
She said they are getting pushback from division attorney Robert Falconi. And she said a lawyer for the Virginia Education Association, a statewide union of teachers and school employees, is in talks with Falconi to reach an agreement. But Sullivan said regardless of the certification process, by 120 days there needs to be a vote on a resolution.
That timeline puts a vote in May, possibly around the same time the board will be finishing up its fiscal year 2024 budget process.
“The timing is kind of stinky, it makes me kind of sweat,” Sullivan said.
The current draft of that budget allocates no funding to support collective bargaining. Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith estimated in his Jan. 10 budget presentation the school district would need to allocate $3.5 million and 14 full time staff to implement collective bargaining. He said at the time if a resolution passed in favor of collective bargaining the School Board would have to ask the Board of Supervisors for more money to fund it in the budget.
Sullivan said she thinks it’s a scare tactic, and said they don’t need that much money or that many extra employees to implement collective bargaining.
She said in the research they’ve done they have found several divisions across the country that don’t have additional staff and others that have only one additional staff member to work on collective bargaining.
“We believe there is no need for that number of staffing and that it can be done with staff they already have, but maybe that means you do 75% of your job as this and 25% as collective bargaining,” she said.
Sullivan said some School Board members are concerned about having no staff since the division has never done collective bargaining before, but she said she doesn’t think that means 14 positions are needed.
There are five School Board members who have voiced support for collective bargaining among school employees.
She said she believes there is enough support from the Board of Supervisors that she believes whatever amount is required by the division for collective bargaining the Board of Supervisors will give it.
“If LCPS said we need $300,000 or whatever amount, they [the Board of Supervisors] will work to make that happen if a resolution is passed. We want to make sure all the School Board members know that. I don’t want that to be a thing of concern with them passing the budget,” she said.
Sullivan said implementing collective bargaining doesn’t mean teachers will strike if demands aren’t met. She pointed to Virginia law which deems public employees who strike to have terminated their employment and makes them ineligible for state or local government jobs for the next year. She also said LEA doesn’t want binding arbitration, and their goal is to always come back to the table to negotiate.
Sullivan said once the resolution is passed, the next big hurdle to implementing collective bargaining is to hold an election for the licensed staff to vote if they want LEA to be the bargaining unit for them. If that is agreed to then the bargaining team from LEA meets with the team from the school division to discuss what the priorities are. She said that could be anything from a change to policies, creating a new policy, start and end days for teachers, start times for school, to salary and benefits.
Sullivan said they continue to collect authorization cards signed by classified employees, and said they are close to having 30% of that employee group. The goal is to have two collective bargaining groups, licensed employees and classified employees, Sullivan said.
“This is step one of at least five and it’s not over yet. We have more to do and once the ball gets rolling more classified employees can become part of the classified unit,” she said. “I hope we get to the certification process quickly and keep moving forward and get toward the election. It’s going to take time to prepare employees to know what is expected.”
LEA has been working to implement collective bargaining since a state law went into effect in 2021 allowing local government bodies to adopt collective bargaining ordinances. Employees may force a vote within 120 days on whether to permit collective bargaining by gathering signatures from a majority of employees in a prospective collective bargaining unit.
The association sent a letter in October 2021 informing the School Board it had obtained all the necessary membership in the form of authorization cards signed by educators. The division argued it needed to verify the accuracy of the information before moving forward to which LEA proposed hiring a third party in order to keep the information private.
LEA continued to gather signatures and in May 2022 confirmed the numbers given by the division did not include licensed staff assigned to the administration building, increasing the number of signatures they would be required to gather for a majority. In June, the board approved a 90-day extension to get the required signatures. That was extended again in August to 180 days to ensure the signatures already gathered didn’t expire. That 180-day extension was set to expire at the beginning of February but with the threshold being met a new timeline begins.
Nothing in state law imposes a deadline on gathering those signatures, nor requires the school district to verify those signatures.
Face it folks. Collective barganing is inevitable in Loudoun Blue. Why prolong the agony? It's going to happen -- sooner or later. And I don't necessarily think it's a bad thing. I do think the $1.7-billion budget floated by LCPS is horrendous. It's way too bloated & top heavy. But that happened without a union. If we get a union PLUS rigid scrutiny of LCPS' excesses, I think we'll be in good shape. Happy Groundhog Day Loudoun!
Lovely. Another union holding hardworking taxpayers hostage. [ohmy]
Another in a long line of grifts.
In my opinion after 8 years on the school board the LEA is a drag on the earnings of LCPS staff BECAUSE the School Board unreasonably refuses to provide benefits staff needs such as dollar one legal defense in case they are ever sued. If the school board would just focus for a few minutes on what is important to parents, staff and students we could move back to when it was the best county in the USA for education! Let's make Loudoun GREAT AGAIN! VOTE!
