Parents and caregivers are invited to attend the One LCPS: United for Wellness mental health conference on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Lightridge High School.
The conference is designed to give families and educators ideas to help students practice healthy habits and to promote their wellness and mental health. Forty-six wellness and mental health professionals from the division and the community will be on hand.
There will be several sessions, including “How to support your child in building a positive relationship with food, “presented by Helena Ezzeldin and Alison Hall from Enlighten Nutrition Counseling and Care, “Building the ultimate teen toolkit,” presented by Maryam Ovissi, Heather Hagaman and Gina Kane of Beloved Yoga, “Music for your Health,” presented by Raymond Leone and Brandon Hassan of A place to Be and ”Mindful parenting: Setting and Maintaining Healthy Boundaries,” presented by Michelle Bogdan, LCSW.
Additionally, there will be a resource fair highlighting community organizations and the services that support mental health and wellness. There will also be a raffle and refreshments for purchase to support student leadership fundraising efforts.
The conference goes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Review the conference program for conference details.
