White’s Ferry owners Chuck and Stacy Kuhn have announced they will offer to sell the ferry to Montgomery County, MD after owning it for just over two years without opening.
The ferry has been closed since December 2020, when the cable guiding the ferry across the river snapped and a judge ruled in favor of the owners of the Virginia landing, who had sued for property damage and trespassing after the ferry owner violated their agreement and expanded the landing without authorization. The previous agreement, which let the ferry operator use the landing for $5 a year, had been in place since 1952.
JK Moving founder Chuck Kuhn announced in February 2021 that he would buy the ferry and try to get it started again, but negotiations between Kuhn and the owners of Rockland Farm, the site of the ferry’s Virginia landing, deadlocked. Both sides argued the other made unreasonable demands.
In a statement announcing he would sell the ferry, Kuhn again blamed the family that owns Rockland Farm. He said Rockland Farm rejected an offer of $1.1 million to sell 1.4 acres for the landing, which was funded with money from the Kuhns, former owner Herb Brown, and Loudoun and Montgomery counties.
“We are grateful for the significant and good faith efforts of our local and state governments on both sides of the Potomac to help us re-open White’s Ferry. It’s unfathomable that one family is standing in the way of people’s livelihoods,” he stated. He said selling the ferry to Montgomery County, MD would clear the way for the Virginia Department of Transportation to pursue taking the landing by eminent domain, an option he had pushed for during his ownership as well. The government can use eminent domain to take property for a public use, such as transportation projects.
“This is not what we had hoped, but we understand the importance of White’s Ferry to the region’s economy—and the ferry needs to get moving again,” Kuhn stated.
Rockland Farm, which sought a fee of 50 cents per vehicle to use the landing, has also made a range of offers during negotiations—including buying the ferry business and Maryland landing for 20% more than Kuhn paid for it, bringing in an independent operator who had agreed to the fee, and submitting to binding arbitration to resolve the dispute.
“The reason that Rockland Farm turned down the $1.1 M combined offer from Loudoun County, Montgomery County, and Mr. Kuhn is that we will not accept a flat fee for our Virginia landing,” Elizabeth Devlin, one of Rockland’s owners, stated. “We favor a volume-based fee that varies with the amount of traffic encroaching upon our land and will work with either county to accomplish that.”
“We needed an agreement that we could build a business model around. Owning landing rights would enable us to understand and manage ferry costs so that we could offer the best product at a price the users can afford,” Kuhn stated. “The states, counties, and towns involved all understand this. Sadly, one entity—one family—refuses to be part of the solution and is hurting real people and our local communities.”
But Kuhn’s announcement, Devlin said, could mean her her family ends up buying and reopening the ferry after all.
"Mr. Kuhn’s willingness to sell the Maryland ferry assets to Montgomery County is good news. If the price is disclosed, Rockland Farm will consider buying the ferry assets for the same price and will bring in an independent ferry operator to get a ferry up and running again without further ado,” she stated.
She said an offer to Montgomery and Loudoun counties provide a permanent easement for a volume-based fee is still on the table, and the family is willing to work with the counties to explore realigning the landing, buying a new ferry, putting in a maintenance facility and hiring an independent ferry operator.
White’s Ferry first opened in January 1782 as Conrad’s Ferry. After the Civil War, Confederate Colonel Elijah V. White purchased the ferry and renamed the service after his family, and the ferry boat after Confederate General Jubal Early. The ferry’s previous owners bought it in 1946, owning and operating it until stopping service in December 2020 and selling in February 2021.
When last it ran, ferry tickets were $5 one way and $8 roundtrip for cars, $3 one way for motorcycles, $2 for bikes and $1 for pedestrians. It was the only Potomac River crossing between the American Legion Bridge and Point of Rocks, and carried nearly 800 people a day across the river.
(8) comments
Well, if we're going to go in the eminent domain direction, let's do it right and build a bridge!
Kuhn has a lot of gall, expecting another private citizen be required to sell him their land to facilitate his business venture. Then he cries that they are preventing him from doing some public good. Please give us all a break. You didn't get what you wanted, so please sell the asset so everyone else can move on and get a ferry!
Finally. The owners of Rockland Farm have been more than generous with their offers, they never wanted any of this to go this far. How anyone could think that asking $.50 per car is egregious is beyond me, it is their land after all.
When governments and tolls (revenue) are mixed, we end up with a situation like the Dulles Toll Road... where the fee has increased 1600% over the past 41 years. (Inflation is up 321% over that same period).
Politicians simply cannot help themselves.
Well, OK - Montgomery County has no authority to declare eminent domain over Virginia property, so what's the point here?
Loudoun officials have stated more than once that they have no interest in pursuing eminent domain, at least on behalf of a private property owner. Maybe since the new owner is a government entity, they might, but unlikely.
The simple solution here is to raise the fee 50 cents per trip, and allow Rockland to be compensated, which they have not been for decades.
That offer has ALWAYS been on the table since the sale, and most likely will still be on the table now.
The ferry could have been open the entire time, folks. Just accept the 50 cent fee and open it.
800 trips per day, for 364 days, is $145,600 to Rockland for the use of their property.
This is, and always has been, quite simple. Not sure why the Kuhn's made it difficult.
First, and foremost, Kuhn is a businessman with the goal of making a profit. While he has certainly done an admirable job placing land in easement, it appears he believed these acts would ingratiate him to the BOS. Perhaps they could declare eminent domain on his behalf so he could cash in on the ferry. His push to use eminent domain didn't play well with most county politicians, thankfully. I mean, how does it look when the BOS intercedes on behalf of one private entity over another? On the other hand, the folks in Poolesville made it clear they didn't care whether Loudoun used eminent domain as long as they got what they wanted--a running ferry. Must be nice to live an a protected ag space in MD and yet so freely throw out calls for using eminent domain in VA.
Based on Kuhn's quotes from this article, it sounds like he wants to play martyr. Fact is, he could easily have doled out 50 cents per vehicle to Rockland but somehow that was a bridge too far. I keep scratching my head on this one considering his expansive wealth. Oh well, rich peoples' problems. I'm sure he's penning his next land sale for a data center now.
Clear neither of you have run a business. Just because you have money doesn't mean you should give it away...
It's not the fifty cents a car that is the sticking point, it's the temporary nature of that offer. No long term offer on the table.
Nobody with business acumen would take that deal for what is to be a long-term or permanent endeavor.
Most entertaining to me is when my dad asked the current owner's ancestor why only $5 a year the reply was that it was his part in "keeping one of the last ferries in business. Too important to be greedy about it, and it was just the right thing to do."
Rockland Farm, a family of woke grifters.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.