The debate over the future of Loudoun County’s 250 miles of gravel roads is returning to the spotlight as the Board of Supervisors considers five new candidates for paving through the Rural Rustic Road program.
The Board of Supervisors in July was poised to authorize the additions but held off as residents raised objections during the public hearing.
Last week, Supervisor Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin) met with Canby Road residents to hear more about their views on a proposal to extend a paved portion of their road by 300 feet. The project is among the smallest of the four under consideration, but sparked alarm among residents and gravel road preservation advocates.
The extension was requested by residents on Longview Crest Place, a subdivision cul-de-sac serving a dozen house lots just beyond where the pavement ends on the eastern end of the road, which links Business Rt. 7 with Harmony Church Road.
During the community meeting, the Longview residents said the extension was needed as a safety improvement, especially for their children’s bus stop. Critics of the request dismissed the concern as part of life in the country and worried that soon county leaders could be seeking to pave more of their road.
Such neighborhood disagreements between dirt road newcomers and gravel road preservation advocates have been part of the fabric of western Loudoun for decades—including on Canby Road. However, a key element in the latest debate was the process used to put the road segment on the paving list.
Residents opposing the paving said they were unaware of the proposal until it was almost too late, with the Board of Supervisors poised to approve the updated project list in July. County staff members sought input before putting the Canby project on the list, but only from those few property owners along the affected 300 feet. Critics said the road paving would impact more than just those residents.
Kershner said there was miscommunication and misunderstanding about the proposal.
“A lot of people think we're turning the whole Canby into the Rural Rustic Road [program] but that is not the case at all,” he said. “The only proposal that is currently on the table is just that one section of 300 feet. It has no other impact on the rest of the road whatsoever, which will remain unpaved, and there's nothing in the future that would impact that or not impact that in this particular proposal, if indeed that happen.”
While objecting to criticisms that the selection process was “haphazard,” Kershner said he wants to propose new procedures for evaluating paving project.
“One of the things I've discovered throughout this whole process is that the kind of system that we have, honestly, in my opinion is kind of broken. A lot of why roads end up on our Six-Year Plan is because it's largely complaint-driven. Some of that is because we're unable to do the kind of maintenance really that we want to,” he said.
He said he wants to push for a new gravel road strategy that should include a look at maintenance procedures, including some new pilot projects being done by VDOT; increased maintenance funding; new criteria to evaluate for when paving should be considered; and an improved process for neighborhood involvement.
“I do believe that we need to preserve most of our rural roads, but there are places and there are points that may not be appropriate for that for whatever reason. That's why we have to kind of come up with criteria,” he said.
Mitch Diamond, a member of the Loudoun County Preservation and Conservation Coalition’s rural roads committee, was among those who said it was important to realize the impact of paving gravel roads goes beyond neighborhoods.
“The current view is, if your driveway comes out on the side of the road, you're involved. If your driveway isn’t near it, you’re not involved. Several people here have said it goes beyond that,” he said. “The people who are concerned about the status of Canby Road are not just a few people. It's a very broad community, and one of the challenges in forming the process is figuring out how to engage the right community in that decision.”
Kershner said he couldn’t predict what the board will do when the issue returns to its agenda next month.
“When I came up to address it initially, my whole concept was to listen. I understand this (system) is broken. I want to hear the community. I wanted to hear everybody out,” he said. “I'm still processing a lot of information here, but I kind of do feel like we probably need to take a step back and look at this.”
Other projects proposed for addition to the Rural Rustic Road program are: Goshen Road between Braddock Road and Rt. 50, Hogback Mountain Road between Rt. 15 and Mount Gilead Road, a 300-foot extension of pavement on John Wolford Road, and Old Wheatland Road between Virts Lane and Milltown Road.
This is very similar to the folks that buy homes at the end of airport runways and complain about the noise. Now it's complaining about living on a gravel road.
