Loudoun County’s transit contractor has made its “last, best and final offer” in the stalemate with the union representing the county’s striking transit workers.
Keolis North America last week said it sent an offer to representatives of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, which represents transit workers across the region. The two sides are now in a weeklong deadlock in contract negotiations, with ATU members beginning a strike last Tuesday. Keolis took over the $101 million, five-year Loudoun Transit contract in April 2021, combining the previously separate contracts for local and commuter buses.
The offer includes a $2,000 bonus if the collective bargaining agreement is ratified by Jan. 27, a 10% raise retroactive to July 2022, increasing the company’s 401(k) match from 2% to 5%, and adding Juneteenth as a paid holiday, for a total of eight holidays. The company also offers four health insurance plans with the company covering 75% to 90% of the premium, and up to four weeks of paid vacation and sick leave.
If the union accepts the offer, Keolis representatives said, between the retroactive raise and ratification bonus, employees would see an immediate one-time payment of $4,000 to $5,600 depending on their positions.
Keolis Regional Manager Mike Ake disputed union claims that the company offers the worst compensation in the region or has cut back benefits since taking over, saying the company has honored its contractual obligation with the county to offer similar benefits to the previous contracts. And he said employees have seen anywhere from 9%-31% raises since Keolis took over, and that Keolis has shortened how long it takes to reach the top of the payscale. Loudoun Transit employees would reach the top of the salary scale in four years.
Ake said only the $2,000 ratification bonus is new in the latest offer.
“This is all above industry standard, and we’ve also added an extra holiday, Juneteenth, to the agreement,” Ake said. “We’ve got a really good agreement on the table. It will make Loudoun County drivers literally make more than their peers in Fairfax, at PRTC [Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission], at those other agencies, and it’s comparable to WMATA [Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority] drivers, which are the highest paid drivers with the best benefits in the region.”
Ake said he hoped union representatives would take that offer to employees for a vote.
In the meantime, he said, the company has emphasized running Americans with Disabilities Act-required paratransit with the employees who are still working.
“A lot of those passengers are going to dialysis appointments, life sustaining appointments. Those are always our top priority,” Ake said. “A lot them also are regular doctor’s appointments, or the people who don’t have the capability to get themselves where they need to go without our help. … Those passengers don’t have other options.”
Loudoun Transit workers continued to strike as of Jan. 17. Paratransit services are operating on a normal schedule, and eight of the nine local bus routes are on their normal schedule. Commuter buses and Silver Line bus service are shut down.
A spokesperson for the ATU has not responded to a request for comment. Check loudoun.gov/buschanges for updates on bus service changes.
