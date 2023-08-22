Republican nominee Stephen Karbelk has dropped his electoral bid for county chair, leaving only the incumbent Democrat and independent challenger still in the race.
“It’s with a very heavy heart that I have decided to withdraw from this exciting race,” Karbelk stated in the Aug. 22 announcement. “Since being nominated on June 16, I have enjoyed significant support from my friends, fellow Republicans, and citizens of Loudoun County. However, for personal reasons related to the recent developments regarding the deteriorating health of my mother-in-law, I have decided that I cannot continue with the race. I need to support my wife and her family in South Carolina during this time of need.”
In the statement, he said he thanked donors, supporters and campaign staff. He said in the next few weeks the campaign will reach out to donors to see whether they prefer to have their donations returned or redirected to other Republican candidates.
“I really encourage all voters to be engaged in the election process, especially the School Board,” Karbelk said in a brief interview following the announcement. "I know the news can sometimes be difficult to follow because it’s so contentious, but there are important issues on the ballot in November. I certainly hope that all citizens, before they vote, really research the candidates and their positions.”
Karbelk’s withdrawal leaves the race with two candidates: two-term incumbent Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and independent Sam Kroiz.
The announcement comes in time to remove his name from the November ballot, but after the deadline for any new candidates to be listed.
(4) comments
Given that Randall has a history of wasting resources on her ridiculous agenda and lavish overseas trips to Ghana, she needs to be voted out. We need someone competent and she is clearly unfit to hold her position.
Kroiz is an 8th generation Loudoun farmer who not only speaks out on western LoCo land use issues, but for the east as well. He understands the implications of unchecked growth throughout the entire county. I've been in LoCo 30 years and every BOS candidate promises they'll work to "control growth". I've yet to see it from either party. Karbelk is a commercial real estate agent. Did we really want him working for the "interests" of Loudoun residents when it comes to land use issues and transportation? It takes me back to the reign of Dale Polen Myers (R) who should have recused herself on many land use issues as the At-Large supervisor. Oh wait, recusal? Not a word that any politician implements these days...especially with direct ties to real estate.
A farmer who actually cares about Loudoun, or a privileged self-entitled incumbent who enjoys tax hikes and five star travel on the taxpayers dime, and attempts to lie to the People about it...
No brainier. Time for real change.
I'm saddened to read about Mr. Karbelk's withdrawal. We need strong candidates who can challenge the incumbent supervisors. Otherwise, the supervisors will continue to abuse the system. We've seen that with their outrageous junkets, at taxpayers' expense. Good luck Mr. Karbelk in your future endeavors!
