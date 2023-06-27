Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) met with town leaders at Leesburg Executive Airport on Monday to review the status of efforts to maintain air traffic control operations following the FAA’s decision to shutter the remote tower operation there.
Since 2015, the airport has been a testing ground for a remote tower system developed by Saab Inc. that uses high-definition cameras and displays, maneuverable optical and infrared cameras, microphones, and a signal-light-gun to provide data to air traffic controllers at a remote tower center located just outside airport property on Miller Drive. Controllers used the system to direct aircraft movements and space in the air and on the airport grounds.
The remote technology was developed as an alternative to building a brick-and-mortar air traffic control tower at the airport. However, the Federal Aviation Administration notified the town in February that the remote tower operation would be shut down, a decision made after Saab determined it would not move forward with full certification of the system after a change to FAA rules.
The town’s congressional delegation has played a key role in helping to extend the deadline for the closing the remote system, standing up a temporary mobile control tower at the airport, and helping to advance plans for construction of a permanent tower.
“I've followed the whole dynamic and, you know, it's gotten to not an optimal place, but a better place than everybody was worried about in March,” Kaine said. “This is one where if the delegation had not joined together and pushed, I don't think it would have been.”
“It was a sea change in the tenor of our negotiations with them once you guys got involved,” Town Attorney Chris Serpa said.
Kaine said the legislators were caught off guard by the FAA action after years of reports that the remote system was working well.
“And the pilots loved it. They were very pleased with it, and I know you were and we were. So, we were shocked when it got notified that like in a week it's gone,” Mayor Kelly Burk said.
In the months since, the FAA agreed to extend the deadline for shuttering the remote tower, brought a mobile tower to airport and committed to funding the operation for the remainder of the fiscal year. The next challenge for the town will be securing additional appropriation for that tower over the next five years as the town works to designs. funding and construct permanent brick-and-mortar tower.
Air Traffic Manager Michael Link said it was important to keep control operations at the airport, which now handles more than 80,000 flight operations annually. But he noted the mobile tower would be a step back from the service provided by the remote system.
“The decision to take away the R-tower, from an operational standpoint, never made sense to me at all,” he said. “They let us work in it for five years and it was perfectly safe. Then they said, OK, this is unsafe and you're no longer going to be able to work in it … From our standpoint, as operators, there's nothing unsafe about it.
He said operating in the mobile tower will be more challenging for controllers who will be leaving “basically state-of-the-art system with everything at our fingertips.”
“We've got the radar. We've got zoom cameras. We can easily see everything we need to see without any problems. And then we're going to spend three to five years in a mobile tower. The mobile tower has everything we need operate. However, it doesn't have the height that a regular tower would. So that reduces how far out we can see … and the other tool that we don't have yet, that they've said will come, is the radar. The radar has been invaluable to us. When you're mixing business jets and personal jets with single engine props, you're talking aircraft that are doing double the speed coming in, you know, without the radar that makes it even more difficult. Don't really want to say unsafe, I mean, because that's our job is to keep that safe, but it makes our job even more difficult.”
Link said the radar system also has been critical in reducing the number of security violations by pilots crossing into secure airspace around the national capital. Before the airport had radar capability, there were eight to 10 violations a week. Since then, violations have dropped to two or three a month, he said.
The FAA has committed to providing radar for the mobile tower, but installation may not be complete until next year. Link said he was hopeful that could be accelerated.
“I don't know what we could do to help but if there would be a way Jennifer and I could definitely work on that,” Kaine said.
What is the regulation that the FAA changed that is killing the remote tower? Once again we have unelected bureaucrats making laws for the country that hurt the citizens, and there is no accountability. That is the system that people like Kaine and Wexton have forced upon us. Now they are here to act like they care. If they would do their job instead of abdicating their responsibility to unelected people so that they (Kaine, etc.) can avoid any responsibility for anything, this could be fixed easily.
Must be re election time-Tim Kaine came out.
The real answer here is to not dole out more taxpayer dollars but to help the Town of Leesburg figure out how to run the airport in such a way that is pays for itself. We cannot afford to keep funding every project that comes along.
