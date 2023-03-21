U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) along with Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith, Loudoun School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) and Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi toured the Academies of Loudoun on Tuesday, just one of Kaine’s many stops over the past few years as he visits Career and Technical Education programs across Virginia.
Kaine, who co-chairs the Senate CTE Caucus, is visiting programs to promote the bipartisan Jumpstarting Our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS) Act.
The JOBS Act would allow students to use federal Pell Grants for job training programs that are at least eight weeks long and lead to recognized credentials or certificates for the first time.
Under current law, Pell Grants may only be applied toward programs that are over 600 hours or at least 15 weeks long, according to a press release.
He said the JOBS Act will help people understand that CTE is every bit as important as college and help parents guide their children into a career they want to be in and have the funding available to help pay for it.
He used the example of the Data Center Technician Program offered at Northern Virginia Community College and said it’s currently spread over the course of 15 weeks, the length of a college semester so a student can take it and use a Pell Grant to help pay for it. He said the ideal length for it is really six to eight weeks, but students can’t get financial aid in the form of a Pell Grant for a course that short.
“So they have to take a course that is most efficiently offered in a super intense short time and spread it out,” he said.
Kaine toured the 315,000-square-foot Academies campus, the largest high school building built by the school division, learned about various programs offered at the school like the Academy of Engineering and the Monroe Advanced Technical Academy, and visited several specialized spaces and talked with students.
Kaine noted he started the Governor’s Technical and Career Academy when he was governor of Virginia. The Monroe Advanced Technical Academy is one such academy.
He said he started it because he noticed all the governor’s schools were focused on advanced college prep and none were focused on CTE. He said that started a model for several more throughout the years.
Academies Principal Tinell Priddy said there are 26 pathways for students through the MATA program. She said because students are at the Academies 50 percent of the time, they can go more in-depth, which means they can graduate with more licenses and certifications.
“With our Cisco pathways for example, which is dual enrolled with Northern Virginia Community College, students are with us every other day for one year. They will get 22 college credits at NVCC and will leave here with multiple Cisco certifications ready to go into the Northern Virginia tech workforce,” Priddy said.
Priddy also noted there are seven health science pathways at the Academies in which most are dual enrolled with NVCC. She said the Academies is the only high school that offers radiology in Virginia.
Priddy said this is the first time in the division’s history that every single pathway the Academies offers is filled.
“We definitely did something really unique here. We have three different curricular programs, a little bit like a college or a university, but at the end of the day we’ve created a community that has some great connections,” Priddy said before taking the group on the tour.
Kaine talked about his father, an engineer who wanted to be his own boss, so he opened an iron working and welding shop in the Kansas City, MO area where Kaine and his brothers worked.
“I saw that ironworkers were true artisans, but then going to a high school with no career and technical offering where it was all ‘college is the only thing you should do.’ I was living in one reality in the family business and living in a different reality in high school where career and technical education were devalued,” Kaine said.
He said it didn’t hit him that there is more than one way to learn or the need for all kind of skills until he went on a service mission to Honduras during law school and was put in charge of a vocational school that taught carpentry and welding.
“For some, traditional college is great. For some, other education paths are better. That is why as mayor, then governor and now in the Senate, I’ve really tended to focus on career and technical education,” he said. “There is a renaissance in the country around CTE and it’s really exciting to see.”
Kaine said it was his first time visiting the Academies campus since it opened.
“The quality of it sends a message to teachers and students that what you are doing is important,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.