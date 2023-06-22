Following two days of testimony, the jury in the perjury trial of long-time Loudoun County School Public Information Officer Wayde Byard took just two hours to return a not guilty verdict Thursday afternoon.
Byard was charged with perjury based on allegations he lied to the special grand jury that was convened last year to investigate the school division’s handling of two sexual assaults committed by the same student at two high schools in 2021.
The case centered around a statement Byard made in August 2022 to the special grand jury saying he was unaware that the first assault inside a girl’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School on May 28, 2021, was sexual in nature until months after the second assault took place.
Jurors heard from eight witnesses called by Special Prosecutor Theo Stamos on Wednesday, including Stone Bridge Principal Tim Flynn, who testified he told Byard what had happened during a phone call the day of the first assault, and that “this is bad.”
On Thursday, jurors heard from several witnesses called by Byard’s attorney, Jennifer Leffler, attempting to show he was unaware of the first sexual assault until Oct. 7, 2021, when Byard said he learned of it.
During closing arguments, Assistant to the Special Prosecutor Jason Faw argued Byard was aware before that date and knowingly and willfully lied to the special grand jury. He pointed to testimony to the special grand jury in August when Byard initially testified that he knew the man who was arrested for disorderly conduct during now infamous June 22, 2021, School Board meeting was the father of the first victim. He said Byard quickly pivoted mid-testimony to state he was unaware there was an alleged sexual assault in that case.
Byard testified to the special grand jury that he was standing 10 feet away from Scott Smith, the father of the first victim, when he was arrested.
Video evidence presented Wednesday of that arrest show Jessica Smith, the mother of the victim, shouting that her daughter was sexually assaulted in a bathroom at school.
When questioned further, transcripts show Byard then said he was trying to get his days straight and changed his answers to say he was unaware of the alleged sexual assault until later.
Faw argued that as part of his job, Byard would know what was going on in the division and was the designated “touch point” with Stone Bridge High School Principal Tim Flynn the day of the alleged sexual assault, and the day the father of the victim showed up at the school and angrily yelled at administrators.
Leffler on Thursday made another attempt to dismiss the case, as she had done Wednesday night, saying the commonwealth’s evidence failed to meet the requirements of perjury. She said one needed to look at the literal truth of each of Byard’s statements to the special grand jury to prove perjury. She also argued Byard had nothing to do with disciplining students or placing students and that he wasn’t privy to information that his boss, Director of Communications and Community Engagement Joan Sahlgren, was. She said Byard was not in the loop of communication between Sahlgren, then-superintendent Scott Ziegler, and Deputy Superintendent Ashley Ellis.
Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. denied her motions to strike the evidence.
In her closing arguments, Leffler said Byard was being made to be a fall guy because he was the face of Loudoun County Public Schools. She said she believed he “took a stab” at telling the truth when questioned by the special grand jury and that his memory failed him, that he “made a mistake.”
She questioned Flynn’s credibility in not being able to recall the time and place he participated in a video conferencing call on May 28, 2021. Flynn testified before the special grand jury and again on Tuesday that he participated in a Teams meeting with Ellis, Ziegler and Sahlgren at 7:30 p.m. that day from home. Testimony given by several witnesses contradicted Flynn, saying the meeting was at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon and he was at the school.
Leffler said that the commonwealth was giving Flynn the benefit of the doubt in his mistake and she asked the jury to do the same for Byard.
Stamos argued that Byard’s job as the public information officer is to know what is going on in the school division. She said Leffler’s argument that he did his best wasn’t good enough, adding there is an expectation of truth in a courtroom.
Byard faced a maximum sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500 if convicted.
I'm not surprised by the acquittal of Wayde Byard. I've always felt Youngkin & Miyares pursued a mean-spirited prosecution to score political points. Now, I hope this sordid episode is drawing to a close. To the victims, please accept my sincere good wishes as you embark on a journey of healing.
