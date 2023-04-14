After two weeks of proceedings, the testimony of 55 witnesses, and nearly 200 items of evidence, a Circuit Court jury took just a few hours Friday afternoon to find Furqan Syed guilty of first-degree murder and two other felonies.
Syed was charged in the Dec. 30, 2021, fatal shooting of Najat Chemlali Goode in her Brambleton home.
Syed faces a sentence of up to life in prison. He is scheduled to return to court for a sentencing hearing July 13.
In addition to the murder charge, the jury handed up guilty verdicts on charges of statutory armed burglary, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The circumstantial evidence case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michele Burton.
In a statement issued after the verdict, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said the conviction resulted from the contributions of her staff and many other people.
“It is unfortunate for all involved because there is so much loss, but it is great to be able to have clarity and accountability for such a tragic act,” she stated. “We thank the family, the amazing work by the LCSO detectives, the evidence analysts, the FBI, and every law enforcement partner who cooperated and collaborated in the prosecution. We also thank the more than one hundred witnesses who provided evidence and testimony over the last year to ensure that we delivered to the family and the community safety, and justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.