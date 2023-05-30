A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge ruled today that the School Board-commissioned independent investigation into how the school division handled two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, and which the School Board has hidden from public disclosure, must be given to the special prosecutor’s office.
And the judge said the School Board appeared to have violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act on four occasions with closed-door meetings.
The action is part of pre-trial motions in the prosecution of former Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott A. Ziegler on three misdemeanor charges arising from a special grand jury investigation conducted last year. The school division now has seven days to hand over the report.
Attorney Jennifer Parrish, of Parrish Snead Franklin Simpson, who is representing the school division, had argued the report is protected from disclosure by attorney-client privilege. The School Board has also cited attorney-client privilege in withholding the report from the public.
Judge James P. Fisher said the school division’s Nov. 5, 2021, public announcement that an independent report would be created, and that the school division would keep the public up to date, was in conflict with the attorney-client privilege claim. He said such clients typically don’t publicly announce they have hired an attorney and say they will keep the public updated.
Ziegler in the Nov. 5 announcement said the independent review “is only one step in moving forward to heal our school community. We will keep you up-to-date about the steps we take and the progress we make.”
Fisher also agreed with prosecutors’ argument that attorney-client privilege does not apply because the School Board was not the client—the investigating law firm, Blankingship & Keith, was hired by School Board counsel Robert Falconi. Fisher said Falconi failed to show he hired Blankingship at the direction of the School Board.
William Porter, the report’s author, testified April 6 that he didn’t speak to any School Board members for the report and said he advised those in the division whom he interviewed that he did not represent them.
Fisher also said the School Board and Ziegler were given copies of the final investigative report on Jan. 4, 2022, to review, but that only Ziegler was allowed to keep one. He agreed with Stamos’ team that the report contained communication between third parties and an attorney who did not then represent the School Board—undermining the claim of attorney-client privilege.
In the end, Fisher said the report was never intended to have attorney-client privilege and ordered a subpoena be issued and that it be turned over to special prosecutor Theo Stamos in seven days.
In an earlier hearing, Fisher ordered that a copy of the report be made available to him to review in private. However, he said May 5 in a motion that he had not viewed the report and no longer found it necessary to do so.
And Fisher said of the seven exhibits presented as evidence of attorney-client privilege protecting the report from disclosure, four were of records for closed meetings with the School Board and its legal counsel that appeared to violate the Freedom of Information Act, on Oct. 27, 2021; Jan. 4, 2022; Feb. 9, 2023; and Feb. 14, 2023.
He cited the justification for the Feb. 9 closed meeting, for consultation with legal counsel pertaining to “probable litigation” and “regarding a matter related to Loudoun Circuit Court matter” and citing the special grand jury case.
Fisher said the School Board did not have any litigation or any dealings with the special grand jury, and therefore that closed meeting was held in violation of FOIA laws. Other motions to go into closed session, he said, were too vaguely worded.
Fisher said those exhibits were “unpersuasive.".
The Virginia Attorney General’s Office asked the court March 2 to subpoena the independent report saying it was “material to criminal charges that are now pending” against Ziegler.
Ziegler’s trial on a charge of false publication is set for Aug. 14-15 and his trial on charges of prohibited conduct and penalizing an employee for a court appearance are Sept. 25-26. All three are misdemeanors.
After the hearing, School Board member Jeff Morse (Dulles) said it was a relief to have the report released and said it feels like a burden has been lifted.
Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run) said she has always supported releasing the report even as she campaigned for the seat.
“I trusted my gut then, I trust it now and I am truly grateful that the judge, in my opinion, believes in releasing the full truth,” she said.
“I firmly believe the only way to rebuild trust between the community and LCPS is through transparency and communication, and that is why I have consistently advocated for the release of the Blankingship & Keith report,” Denise Corbo (At-Large) stated by email. “Releasing the report to the Attorney General’s office is the next step towards resolving this situation and holding the right parties responsible for what transpired. It is my hope that the end goal of these proceedings will be continued changes in policy, transparency, and communication in order to prevent situations like this from occurring in the future in our schools.”
Notably, Corbo attended Monday’s court hearing and the April 6 hearing in person, although she has cited health reasons for not attending School Board meetings in person since August 2021. She was wearing a face mask at both hearings.
Polifko, Corbo and John Beatty (Catoctin) were the only board members to vote to release the report Feb. 14, 2023.
Scott Smith, the father of one of the sexual assault victims, also attended the hearing.
“Accountability is coming,” he said.
This article was updated May 30 at 10:32 p.m. to correct an error.
(6) comments
So let me get this straight. Falconi, the incompetent LCPS attorney, didn't have authority from the school board to hire the outside law firm? Was that because the SB only can act as a body by a public vote which was never taken?
Wel, wait a second. Does that mean LCSB or Falconi also violated FOIA when it voted to sue the AG to stop the grand jury without authorizing such action by a public vote? Where have I heard that before?
Maybe it is time to fire and disbar Falconi while fining all the SB accessories for wanton FOIA violations.
I wonder if the school board will appeal the decision . I'm sure they're looking into it.
Personally, I don't think the B&K Report contains any bombshells. But Miyares & Co. obviously think it has great value. So why did Miyares issue a Grand Jury Report last year -- and only now he's getting around to requesting the B&K Report? Isn't that putting the cart before the horse? In my humble opinion, this situation raises questions about the thoroughness of the Grand Jury Report and the subsequent indictments.
Sure I pre-voted against it. After the hearing, School Board member Jeff Morse (Dulles) said it was a relief to have the report released and said it feels like a burden has been lifted.
The Gov't works for the People!
That is true but maybe the People are best served by allowing their government to receive confidential advice from its lawyers. Whether the report's author was acting as the government's lawyer is above my pay grade, but only time will tell whether the People will benefit from the release of the report.
