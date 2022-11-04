On Thursday, Nov. 3, Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman dismissed charges of conspiracy to commit first degree murder against Abdul Waheed, who was accused of driving the person who fatally shot 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode in her Brambleton home.
Those charges were dismissed four days into a scheduled 10-day trial.
Waheed had originally been charged with being an accessory to murder before and after the fact, with investigators saying he drove the murder suspect, Furqan Syed, to and from the scene of the crime. In a preliminary hearing, they narrowed that to accessory after the fact. Just days before that trial was scheduled to begin, prosecutors dropped those charges, secured a direct indictment on a new charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and obtained a one-week delay in the trial because the lead prosecutor on the case was out with COVID-19.
Following the dismissal Thursday, Sheriff Michael Chapman using official county information channels attacked the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
“Our detectives, analysts, digital forensics examiners, and crime scene investigators poured their hearts and souls into this investigation, working countless hours to ensure that Najat’s family received justice. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office provided the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office with a detailed, thorough, and compelling case for trial. We are extremely disappointed with the performance of the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, especially regarding such a serious crime, and are heartbroken for her family,” Chapman stated. “Our community deserves better.”
Prosecutors had called several witnesses over the past few days and had shown the jury video of Waheed being interrogated by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
During his interrogation, Waheed admitted to driving the suspected shooter to and from the scene but denied over and over he knew Syed was going to kill Goode. Waheed said he was asked by Syed to drive him to his girlfriend’s house on the night of Dec. 30, 2021. He said during video interrogation that Syed acted normally on the drive to and from Goode’s house.
When asked why he didn’t call police after he learned of the murder he said because he was “scared.” Police ended up contacting him three weeks after the murder when he was brought in for questioning.
Syed, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arrested in Dubai by the Dubai Police Department and INTERPOL UAE following an international effort by the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Diplomatic Security Service, U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the Abu Dhabi Police, and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives. His trial is scheduled to begin in April 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.