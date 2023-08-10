A Circuit Court judge today denied a motion by former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Scott Ziegler seeking more information on evidence turned over by the special prosecutor’s office prior to his trial on misdemeanor charges of prohibited conduct and penalizing an employee.
Ziegler’s attorney Erin Harrigan, of Gentry Locke, argued information was missing from discovery that she said had “potentially exculpatory or impeachment value to the defendant.”
Her argument centered around testimony by former special education teacher Erin Brooks before a special grand jury on April 26, 2022. Harrigan alleged Brooks perjured herself that day in saying her teacher assistant Laura Vandermeulen didn’t share information outside the school system about what the two were experiencing at the time in the classroom.
The two alleged a nonverbal elementary school student with intellectual disabilities was intentionally touching them in a sexual way dozens of times a day. Brooks had reached out to the division’s Title IX office about concern, as well as the school’s principal.
Harrigan claimed Brooks had contacted school activist Ian Prior on March 22, 2022, about Prior’s plans to address the School Board about their situation after Vandermeulen spoke with him.
Harrigan said, contrary to her testimony, Brooks intended to share private student educational and health information with someone else and that she knew Vandermeulen had shared information with Prior with the intent it be shared publicly.
Harrigan argued that a “cold email” Brooks sent five months after her testimony to the special grand jury to former Special Assistant to the Attorney General for Investigations Carlton Davis about the email exchange between herself and Prior possibly indicated an agreement for Brooks since she was a key witness in Ziegler’s trial.
Harrigan noted the email was sent near the time the special grand jury was considering perjury indictments for former division spokesperson Wayde Byard, and the same day two indictments were returned against Ziegler, both involving Brooks.
Davis assisted with the special grand jury case and resigned in January to go into private practice. Harrigan claimed he may have noticed Brooks’ possible perjurious statement, and said she wanted more context from the commonwealth about any agreements made between Brooks and Davis, such as not charging Brooks with perjury in exchange for her cooperation in Ziegler’s trial.
Davis’ emails were deleted 30 days after he left, according to prosecutors.
Special prosecutor Theo Stamos denied any agreement existed and said Harrigan’s statements of “I would imagine,” and “it makes sense” were conjecture and without basis. Stamos said the commonwealth had turned over all evidence it had to Harrigan’s office and pointed out the result was that Ziegler’s false publication trial, which was set to begin Aug. 14, was delayed to give the defense more time to go through evidence.
Stamos argued that Brooks looked up Prior on LinkedIn out of her desire to protect the student after learning that day Vandermeulen had spoken with him. Stamos said in her response motion that Brooks had no reason to believe Vandermeulen had shared personal information about the student with Prior and said there was no evidence he had any and that Harrigan’s motion to compel didn’t show it either. Stamos said it was the first and only time she had emailed Prior.
Harrigan argued it was the first she had heard of the LinkedIn connection and said the prosecutors did not reveal that previously. She said rather than telling her agreements between Brooks and Davis didn’t exist, prosecutors said it was “non-discoverable attorney work product.”
Stamos said the accusations were “unfounded and offensive” and said she let Harrigan know about the LinkedIn information on Aug. 3, and that she had prior knowledge about the policy that led to Davis’ emails being deleted 30 days after he left.
“We have met all obligations and more and to suggest Davis went rogue is preposterous,” Stamos said, asking the judge to deny the motion.
Judge James P. Fisher agreed with Stamos. He said needed more evidence and that the situation was an example of the intersection of constitutional law and ethics, and he didn’t want to be the deciding factor of what each side should do. He said prosecutors said it didn’t exist, so the court would leave it that way.
Also, during today’s pretrial motions, Ziegler’s trial on a charge of false publication trial that was set to begin Monday Aug. 14 was moved to Feb. 20-22, 2024.
His trial for charges of prohibited conduct and penalizing an employee is Sept. 25-26.
Let's be clear about Title IX and Title VII. They cover employees and educational programs respectively and ensure that they are not exposed to sex discrimination. That includes sexual harassment such as a student repeatedly groping a teacher while an indifferent SB and Supt stand by
Both laws allow victims to protest PUBLICLY. They can literally protest on a sidewalk. They can write letters to their employer's clients etc. And there is absolutely NOTHING that LCPS can do to retaliate for that action
The notion that these teachers publicly protesting sexual harassment within LCPS by describing the events of an anonymous student would somehow excuse liability by LCPS for terminating them is preposterous. While the teachers may not have made Title VII/IX claims because they want to keep it in state court, FERPA laws cannot override these federal laws. The fact that LCPS is trying to intimidate teachers that they cannot speak up about sexual harassment is grotesque.
