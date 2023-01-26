A Circuit Court judges on Thursday denied Loudoun County Public Schools Public Information Officer Wayde Byard’s motion for a bill of particulars specifying which statements to a special grand jury lead to a felony perjury charge.
Judge James E. Fisher who said it was premature to ask for the bill of particulars before he was given discovery. A separate part of that motion, to know how the statements are relevant to the special grand jury, was also denied.
Discovery is evidence that is going to be used in trial.
Special Prosecutor Theo Stamos’s team said the statement and relevancy would be included in their discovery and that Byard was “well aware of why he is being questioned before the special grand jury on Aug. 2, 2022.”
They also said they planned to provide multiple false statements made by Byard, but noted they only had to prove one to get a conviction.
Byard’s attorney Jennifer Leffler of LefflerPhillips argued Thursday that if multiple statements are released during trial, then the jury wouldn’t know which one he perjured himself with. She argued the information was needed to prepare a proper defense at trial.
Fisher told Leffler that once they receive discovery, they could file another motion if they weren’t satisfied with the information.
Byard’s attorney had filed the motion asking for specifics Jan. 12.
“Without precisely identifying the allegedly false statement, the prosecution is able to cast a wide net over all of the Defendant’s testimony,” according to the motion.
The motion goes on say without that information it would be difficult to prepare a defense and puts the defendant in danger of being improperly convicted based on other statements from his testimony that weren’t the subject of the indictment.
The special grand jury investigating the school divisions handling of two sexual assaults by the same student unsealed the perjury indictment Dec. 12, 2022. The panel accused Byard of lying under oath. Byard has been on unpaid leave since. If convicted, he faces up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
A two-day trial is expected in the spring. Byard previously said he plans to plead not guilty.
