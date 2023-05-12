A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge has denied a motion by an attorney for longtime Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard to exclude the testimony of several witnesses in his June 20 perjury trial.
Byard is accused of lying to the special grand jury convened last year to review the school division’s sexual assault scandal, in which a student accused of an assault was transferred to another high school where he assaulted a second victim. Byard has been on unpaid leave since the perjury charge was filed last year.
The motion, filed April 27, claimed the Attorney General’s Office’s special prosecutor violated Virginia code and a court order by “disseminating” copies of the special grand jury transcripts to witnesses.
It alleged Theo Stamos’s team violated a Jan. 17 court order by Judge James Plowman by providing Stone Bridge High School Principal Timothy Flynn and division Director of Communications Joan Sahlgren copies of the sworn testimonies they provided last year.
The motion argued the “court specified in its Order that the unsealed documents shall be used for preparation for trial, to include responding to court-ordered discovery… and shall not be disseminated to any other entity without further order of this court.’”
The motion claims the special prosecutor’s office attempting to ensure the witnesses would testify consistently with the special grand jury testimony.
It claimed Byard was deprived of the ability to object to the action and explain his opposition in court. The motion also requested the court sanction prosecutors for the alleged violation.
Stamos’s team said the complaint was “meritless” and dismissed it as a tactic to prevent the commonwealth from properly preparing for trial “and putting on relevant evidence.”
In a response filing, Stamos said they followed the Jan. 17 order and used the documents to prepare for trial and said that a separate unsealing order was obtained in anticipation of trials against Byard and former superintendent Scott Ziegler.
Prosecutors said they provided both Flynn and Sahlgren a copy of their sworn testimony through their individual attorneys, and said “neither witness was provided anything beyond a copy of what each had testified to at the SGJ.”
Stamos’s team said they did not provide any instructions to the witnesses when they gave them their transcripts, but simply followed standard pre-trial practices.
“The defendant’s basic complaint here is that the Commonwealth has engaged in standard trial preparation by providing witnesses with their prior statements for private review with their retained counsel,” they wrote.
Judge James P. Fisher agreed with the special prosecutor’s office and denied the motion on May 11.
In another motion filed May 11, Stamos’ team sought to declare Sahlgren, who was Byard’s supervisor, an adverse witness. That declaration would permit attorneys to ask her leading or challenging questions during the trial.
The motion stated Sahlgren refused to meet with Stamos’ team to discuss her testimony and that it was conveyed to them that Sahlgren believed the special grand jury process was “one-sided” and “unfair.”
Prosecutors said in the motion that because Byard is on unpaid leave with no resignation to date, it is presumed he will return to his position if he is acquitted of his perjury charges. The motion also stated that Sahlgren testified she relied on Byard to help her understand school communications issues after coming into her job and that she and Byard supported each other.
“It is the specific nature of the close working relationship that the two individuals had, and that Mr. Byard would be returning to if acquitted, that makes Mrs. Sahlgren unique,” according to the motion.
Another pre-trial hearing is set for June 8, with a ruling on that issue expected at that time.
Byard is scheduled for a two-day jury trail starting June 20.
