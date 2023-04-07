Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher on Thursday demanded to see the independent report that looked into how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021.
The Virginia Attorney General’s Office asked the court to subpoena the independent report March 2 saying it was “material to criminal charges that are now pending” against former superintendent Scott Ziegler. Special Counsel to the Attorney General Theo Stamos also asked the court to force the division to turn over the report to be examined in private if the division tried to claim it was protected under attorney-client privilege or work product privilege to determine whether those exceptions to mandatory disclosure apply.
During the three-hour April 6 hearing, school division counsel Robert Falconi and William Porter of Blankingship and Keith, the author of the independent report, testified it fell under attorney-client privilege. Fisher said he wanted to view the report in private to help with his decision whether to grant or deny the Attorney General’s Office’s subpoena.
Fisher said the issue was “complex” and that often people think they are under the protection of attorney-client privilege when they are not.
In the March 2 motion for subpoena, Stamos wrote, “LCPS bears the burden to ‘establish that the attorney-client relationship existed, that the communications under consideration are privileged, and that the privilege was not waived.’”
After cross examining both Falconi and Porter, Stamos’ team argued that Jennifer Parrish, of Parrish Snead Franklin Simpson and representing the school division, didn’t effectively argue that point. Prosecutors said the decision to waive the privilege belongs to the client not to the attorneys, “it wasn’t Porter or Falconi’s privilege to waive” and that hearing from attorneys and not the clients—the School Board members who had been ordered to appear at the hearing—wasn’t helping the case, they said.
Parrish agreed but said there was no need to call School Board members to testify because the the public record showed the School Board met in closed meetings on several occasions to consult with legal counsel regarding “actual or probable litigation” and on Feb. 14 voted 3-6 to not release the report.
“The [failed] motion to waive attorney-client privilege shows they understood they had the privilege,” she said of the Feb. 14 meeting.
Fisher said Stamos and her team could still argue their case but decided to adjourn for now to give him time to view the report. Stamos had called six current and former School Board members ready to testify Thursday. Those witnesses were ordered to come back on May 30.
Fisher also granted an uncontested motion for a continuance of former Superintendent Scott Ziegler’s criminal trials. Ziegler’s trial on a charge of false publication was moved to Aug. 14-15 and his trial on charges of prohibited conduct and penalizing an employee for a court appearance were moved to Sept 25-26. All three are misdemeanors.
