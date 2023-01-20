Two more Loudoun County Public Schools departments presented their fiscal year 2024 budget requests to the School Board on Thursday night. The proposed spending request for the Department of Support Services and the Department of Student Services totals $539.8 million.
Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis described the functions of each of the four departments within Support Services, which is seeking a $32.9 million, 17% increase to $226.5 million.
Lewis said the $11.4 million increase in the department’s operation and maintenance and capital budgets is largely attributable to soaring inflation.
The operations and maintenance budget increased 19.9% to $69.8 million from fiscal year 2023’s adopted budget, and the capital budget of $1.1 million increased 16.8%, according to Lewis.
The department’s personnel costs increased 15.8%, or $155.5 million, to fund requested staff increases including bus drivers and administrative positions.
Lewis said because of inflation, there’s been a $4.3 million increase in repairs, maintenance and supplies, and a $4.5 million increase in utilities, including a 30% increase in electrical costs. And they are estimating a $2.6 million increase for fuel services.
For personnel needs, Lewis requested three additional bus drivers to support field trips, after school activities and athletic programs. He also requested 10 drivers to support the new International Baccalaureate program that will require transporting students from across the county to Heritage and Loudoun Valley high schools. He said the bus routing system implemented this year increased efficiency in routes and he anticipates needing five fewer routes in FY24 for the special education program. They’ve also reduced the estimates for bus attendants for next year by five full-time equivalent positions.
“We still have vacancies. We are still recruiting and everything. We still need new drivers and more attendants, but we are estimating there will be five fewer loads. And from a budget perspective, we are able to reduce those FTEs for the attendants,” Lewis said.
School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) said it was the first time he could remember seeing a request for more drivers instead of support services trying to make routes more efficient.
“I appreciate that because I think we’ve drawn as much blood from that stone as we possibly can, and I’m glad to see us adding bus drivers for additional services for the specialized programs that the School Board has been passionate about adding over the last few years, and it’s important to recognize there are costs that come along with providing transportation,” he said.
Lewis requested eight new positions: a GIS analyst for the planning department to manage a new facility inventory database, someone to do reception and visitor management duties at Douglass High School when it opens this spring, a lead routing specialist to help with transportation and support the IB routes, an environmental health and safety coordinator to support existing programs as well as new requirements from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Education, and four custodians in advance of opening a new middle school and elementary school in the fall of 2024.
Once the Historic Douglass High School renovations are complete, that building will include space for Child Find and Head Start programs and a welcome center. Lewis said a reception-type position was needed to give tours of the facility and welcome visitors in the main reception area instead of pulling from staff members from offices at the back of the building.
Lewis also presented information about the division’s investment in solar panels and the cost savings the division is experiencing.
The division has 10 buildings with solar arrays, with four more planned or under construction. He said the initial cost when they were first installed in 2021 was $11 million and said over 20 years the division is expected to save $13 million from using the panels.
Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services Asia Jones presented her budget seeking a 2.4% increase to $313.3 million.
She said the personnel budget only increased 2.6% to $307.7 million while operations and maintenance increased 11%. Jones said 98.2% of the overall student services budget is related to personnel costs.
She said the department needs 29.2 more full time special education teachers, teacher assistants, and other related positions like occupational and physical therapists and speech language pathologists, at a cost of $2.1 million, to maintain the division’s staffing standards and support student mental health.
The department is asking for 25.2 full time elementary school counselors at the cost of $2.8 million to reach the divisions goal to have one counselor at each elementary school.
Jones said of 36 positions previously funded through COVID grants, 27.7 will roll over into the budget to comply with staffing standards.
Other budget requests include $200,000 for specialized medical services for students with disabilities, $300,000 to support teachers pursuing special education licenses through a partnership with George Mason University, and $100,000 for interpreter and translation services.
The School Board will continue its budget review Jan. 24.
