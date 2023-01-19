Loudoun County Public Schools’ Chief Technology Officer Aaron Smith broke down the Department of Digital Innovation’s fiscal year 2024 budget request during a Jan. 17 School Board work session.
The department is seeking a 10% increase over its current $573 million budget, to $63 million.
The Department of Digital Innovation is made up of five offices and provides IT security, internet and wireless, and software distribution to name a few of its roles, It also provides devices for students, staff and classrooms.
Smith said For FY24 the department is asking for a 20.8% increase in personnel amounting to $33.8 million, but said the $29.2 million request for operation and maintenance is down 0.3% from the FY23 adopted budget.
He said the large increase in personnel is largely attributable to the addition of 11 full time employees who transitioned to the department from the Human Resources and Talent Development and Businesses and Financial Services after the FY23 budget was approved. Another reason cited for the increase is the requested three additional employees to support the DDI warehouse operations at the cost of $269,100 for FY24. Smith said three positions are needed because there is only one warehouse specialist, and more are needed to manage equipment that is “received, deployed and decommissioned and the accounting of close to a hundred thousand pieces of equipment that go through the warehouse each year.” The warehouse opened in FY23. The department previously relied on vendors to store and manage inventory, which, Smith said, resulted in bottlenecks and delays in equipment.
He said the three additional staff positions also were needed to help launch the department’s eRecyle program. Previously the division paid vendors to recycle old equipment. Smith said the in-house program could generate $350,000 annually. The division expects to process 60,000 devices for the eRecylce program and deploy 30,000 new devices next year.
Smith also highlighted a $180,000 increase for part time positions to help during peak times. He said the request is primarily associated with the 11 employees on the Enterprise Resource Planning team that was moved over to DDI from the two other departments.
Smith said the operations budget request is slightly lower because of a reduction in cost for contractual services. He said in FY23 the board approved the transfer of all DDI digital experience specialists from 11-month positions to 12-month positions. Previously, the specialists were off in the summer, which is the busiest time for the department for changing out and upgrading equipment for students and staff. The division previously hired contract workers for those tasks.
Also, he said the decision to allocate $1.5 millions of unspent FY23 funds to purchase equipment for next year, covers about 7% of the total $22 million cost of keeping all devices including promethean boards on a refresh cycle.
