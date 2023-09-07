Inova Loudoun Hospital partnered with Loudoun County Public Schools to offer no cost baseline concussion tests to all 14,000 student athletes—for the first time including non-contact athletes—for the 2023-2024 school year.
The “first-of-its-kind” program in the area was announced Sept. 7 at Loudoun County High School by Inova Sports Medicine Concussion Program Director Dr. Melissa Womble and LCPS Assistant Athletic Director Derek Farrey.
Student athletes are given the baseline test—a 20–30-minute test on a computer at school or at home under parental supervision—at the beginning of their sport season. The test assesses their cognitive function, like verbal memory, visual memory, processing speed and reaction times, all areas that could be affected post-concussion according to Womble.
“[It’s] getting that snapshot of how they do prior to an injury, then we can administer the same test after an injury,” Womble said. “Then we are able to compare the two side by side, and its really helpful in determining if an athlete has truly gotten back to their baseline following their resolution of symptoms.”
She said sometimes physically an athlete can seem OK, but cognitively they are not quite there.
“What we see sometimes is the cognitive piece can be the last to fully resolve with concussion. A lot of times the physical symptoms, the headaches, the dizziness, they get back to normal sooner, so what we want to make sure is that the athlete is fully 100% back to normal before we put them back on the field,” she said.
She said other school divisions offer the baseline test, but it’s often school-funded, and said some have cut it from their budget because of the cost. Womble said Inova Health Foundation Executive Director of Philanthropy Shannon Hiskey worked tirelessly to make sure the baseline testing program was fully funded.
Womble said it has been a dream of hers since joining Inova in 2016 to partner with local school systems to improve the recognition, management, and care of concussion across Northern Virginia, where she grew up.
“The ultimate goal is to be able to expand this across northern Virginia,” Womble said. “We’d love to partner with other school systems. I don’t think a lot of people know Inova is a nonprofit, so we would be grateful for other donors to support this initiative, and we love being a resource here, and that has always been our mission with the Concussion Program, to spread the work and be able to be the educators and provide that evidence-based knowledge.”
“We greatly appreciate Inova’s willingness to provide this cutting-edge service at no cost to the community and for their commitment to the safety and well-being of our student athletes,” Farrey said.
Womble said the current standard of treatment for concussion is complicated because not every concussion is the same. She said the baseline testing will help her team provide individualized and targeted treatment and management for every athlete that may get a concussion.
“We frequently observe and have published that student athletes with a concussion that goes undetected, continue to play with a concussion, delay clinical care and are prescribed antiquated management recommendations such as rest, experience worse recovery outcomes,” she said.
She said health professionals have moved away from rest as a treatment and said research has shown the sooner kids can get back to school and back to physical activity, the better they are.
She said in addition to the baseline testing and concussion treatment they plan to provide education on concussion to all student athletes, parents and guardians, coaches, teachers and administrators to lessen the risk of prolonged recovery.
Some symptoms of concussion include headaches, dizziness, nausea sensitivity to light and noise, fatigue, irritableness, lack of impulse control and feeling more sad than normal, according to Loudoun County High School Athletic Trainer Megan Santos.
Santos said athletic trainers not only monitor students during practice and games, but they teach concussion education as well.
“We pride ourselves on early recognition and immediate removal of play if we suspect any concussion whatsoever, then we do a full evaluation using several [tests] and we will use this test and compare to their baseline to see what cognitively they are doing,” she said. “It’s a huge help to us and a tool in our bucket to use and we can have that as evidence to back up what we’re seeing physically as well.”
Students will get one baseline test for the school year when they attend tryouts. Students who participate in multiple sports will only need one test.
