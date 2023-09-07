Executive Director of Philanthropy for the Inova Health Foundation Shannon Hiskey, Athletic Trainer for the Inova Sports Medicine Concussion Program Brett Gustman, Director of Inova Sports medicine Concussion Program Dr. Melissa Womble, Assistant Athletic Director Derek Farrey and Loudoun County High School Athletic Trainer Megan Santos stand on the school football field on Sept. 7 after announcing a partnership with Inova and the division to give free baseline concussion testing for athletes.