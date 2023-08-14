Inova Blood Donor Services has reported blood supply has reached critically low levels, and in a press release said it is “in dire need of Type O blood donors immediately.”
The system announced multiple traumatic incidents and other medical emergencies have left the blood inventory for Type O blood critically low. The system is in need of all blood types, but particularly Type O. It’s both the most common blood time and a universal blood type for emergency transfusions or people with immune deficiencies.
Inova Blood Donor Services supports a Level I Trauma Center and two Level III Trauma Centers.
People age 17 or older, or 16 with a parent’s consent, may donate blood. Photo ID is required. Inova Blood Donor Services takes donations at locations in Centreville, Annandale and in the Dulles Donor Center, 45745 Nokes Blvd. in Sterling.
To learn more or schedule a donation, call 1-866-BLOODSAVES (1-866-256-6372) or visit inovablood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.