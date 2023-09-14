A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge today ordered the release of a redacted version of an independent investigation into two sexual assaults committed by a student at two schools in 2021, which the School Board has kept from the public since its completion in January 2022.
The report concluded that the school division should not have delayed its Title IX investigation after the first incident at Stone Bridge High School—even though the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office threatened to arrest school staff if they investigated during the agency's own investigation.
However, the report also says that wouldn’t necessarily have prevented a second incident at Broad Run High School, where the assailant had been transferred.
And the report noted there was a possible third victim who refused to report the assault, according to text messages with the first victim.
The report also addressed misinformation circulated around the time the assaults were revealed that the assailant, who assaulted one victim in a girls bathroom at school, identified as female, tying the sexual assault scandal to the district’s discussions on protections for transgender students.
The report stated his mother said he “feeds off any attention … negative and positive” and teachers said the way he dressed seemed to reflect that, according to the report. The report stated it found no evidence that he identified as a female or that he wore a skirt or kilt to get into the girls’ bathrooms. Instead, it found teachers said he preferred and requested male pronouns. His mother also stated he identified as male.
During the Sept. 14 hearing on pretrial motions for the misdemeanor criminal charges filed against fired superintendent Scott Ziegler, for which both Ziegler and his attorney were not present, Judge James E. Plowman ruled in favor of special prosecutor Theo Stamos’ Aug. 10 motion to release the commonwealth’s proposed redacted version of the report. The report had been prepared by the law firm Blankingship & Keith at the request of then-school division counsel Robert Falconi.
The 37-page report, which was made public not long after the ruling, provides a timeline of events, lists what the division could have done differently with the first assault at Stone Bridge High School on May 28, 2021 and how it could have prevented the Broad Run High School assault Oct. 6 , 2021. It says the school district should have conducted a threat assessment of the assailant following the first assault, although that may not have prevented the second assault. It found the school division “appears to have taken an overly narrow view of its Title IX obligations in this matter.”
According to the report, no Title IX investigation had been started by mid-August because administrators had ceded responsibility for the investigation to the Sheriff’s Office. Because of this, the division staff was unaware of the incident at Stone Bridge. The report said as soon as the sexual assault was reported to the Stone Bridge School Resource Officer, the SRO and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation and said administrators believed the Memorandum of Understanding between the division and the LCSO and the Leesburg Police Department prevented them from further investigating the victim’s claims during law enforcements investigation.
“Specifically, the Director of School Administration recounted for Counsel a situation in which an officer with the LCSO threatened to arrest him for advancing an investigation while the LCSO was investigating the same incident…” the report reads.
Stone Bridge Principal Tim Flynn said he was reminded on June 2, 2021 by an undersheriff that any staff who investigated the allegation could be arrested, according to the report.
The division started its Title IX investigation into the Broad Run incident Oct. 14, 2021, and into the Stone Bridge incident Oct. 21, 2021.
The report noted that under Virginia code school divisions can require students charged with serious criminal offenses to attend an alternative educational program and said the division did not consider reassigning him to one.
The male student was charged and found guilty on criminal charges related to the Stone Bridge incident and pleaded no contest later to the charges relate to the Broad Run incident.
The report listed recommendations to improve school division policies and processes to better comply with Title IX and referred to six the division had already done by the time the report was finished Dec. 31, 2021. They included opening space at the North Star School for students who could pose a risk to others students, and updating the MOU with the Sheriff's Office so the division and sheriff’s office could conduct parallel criminal and Title IX investigations.
It also listed a dozen other recommendations to address the division's requirements with Title IX including greater training, support and processes.
