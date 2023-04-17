Prospective School Board candidates Mike Holmes and Andrew Hoyler have both announced they are dropping out of the race for School Board and endorsing Linda Deans.
All three were running for the local Democratic party’s endorsement for the Broad Run District seat.
Hoyler, a former School Board member wrote in a Facebook post he made the decision after much “personal reflection.”
“There are so many things that I have wanted to do for myself that I have been putting off before COVID/my time on the board and campaigning,” he said in an interview. “I want to focus on the life that most 27-year old’s have for a bit, and get back to exploring the world before I start a family of my own.”
He said if he continued with his campaign, it would have been his third in four years.
Hoyler ran unsuccessfully for the Broad Run District seat in 2019 against Leslee King, receiving 37% of the votes. He was later appointed unanimously by the School Board in 2021 to fill that seat after King died in Aug. 2021. He ran for the seat this past fall, losing to Tiffany Polifko.
Hoyler endorsed Deans, who he said is “the last candidate for the LCDC endorsement for the Broad Run District seat.”
“She holds vast experience in the world of education—a former Special Education teacher, former Assistant Principal and Principal, former Assistant Superintendent at the Virginia School for the Deaf, Blind and Multi-Disabled,” he said.
Holmes announced April 12 in a Facebook post he was withdrawing from the race and also endorsed Deans.
“Linda Deans is far more qualified for this position than I am,” he said in a Facebook post. “It was not my intention to drop out, but this lady has pretty much everything that is needed to move our board forward, and I am thrilled she is running.”
Holmes said in an interview that for him it was always about getting the right person in the job. He said Deans popped up a week ago and after meeting her said, “she is clearly the most qualified person for this job, not only that but that fact that she gives a better ethnical representation of this district which is so needed on the board is icing on the cake,” he said.
He said rather than split the vote, which he said is what caused them to lose the seat last time, he made a promise that he would support whomever the party supported.
Holmes said he is in the process of closing out his donation account and plans to send whatever is left over to Deans as soon as possible.
This story was updated 4/17 at 3:38 p.m. with a quote from Mike Holmes.
Remember: It's the democrats that got us in this mess.
