Brendan Housler, of Blowing Rock, NC, took first place in Saturday’s Gravel Grinder National Championships. It was the second time the race was held in Loudoun County, attracting nearly 100 riders from across the country.
The 41-year-old cycling entrepreneur and coach completed the 100-mile course over western Loudoun’s rural and gravel roads with a time of 4 hours and 41 minutes. His overall race pace of 2:48 was just a second faster than second place finisher Aaron Widman of Raleigh, NC.
Locally, Todd Kinkead, 52, of South Riding and the Evolution Cycling/Lindsay Cars team, was the top Loudoun County finisher. He finished 61st, with a time of 6 hours, 11 minutes time.
The event also included a 39-mile Mini G, with 72 racers. Seventeen-year-old Nate Meister, of Birdsboro, PA, setting the pace with a winning time of 1 hour 57 minutes.
The racers left Bluemont Station Winery and Brewery starting at 7:30 a.m.
