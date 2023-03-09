Housing Challenge Grows for Those Most in Need

As housing and living costs continue to rise, they are hitting people living on disability, social security, and federal tax credits. And people living in western Loudoun often get dramatically less help to keep their homes.
In the Town of Purcellville, three apartment complexes offer subsidized housing: Renew, Purcellville East and Maple Avenue. But even with federal tax credits, many are still struggling to pay rent amid rising inflation and the reduction of food stamps.
One Purcellville resident who has lived at Renew Apartments for six years said she receives $1,000 a month from social security. Her entire annual income makes up less than the required amount for the Affordable Dwelling Unit rental program. Instead, she relies on the Housing Choice Vouchers.
The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said she recently received notice that her rent was set to increase by almost $600 on April 1. She submitted an application for a higher voucher to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and received a response last week.
“I went to the mailbox today and I got a letter and I had to hold my breath,” she said the day it came. “I was scared to death.”
The letter said that she had been approved to have her voucher updated to cover the added rent cost. Without additional help, she would have been left with very little of her $1,000 monthly Social Security check.
She said several of her neighbors are experiencing similar circumstances.
“There’s a lady … who is certainly disabled, she’s probably about 75,” the resident said. “She’s worried sick because she got the same letter I did.”
Manager of Renew Apartments Purcellville Laurel Ellerts said the company doesn’t want to turn anyone away or evict anyone but that as a tax-credit community, there are certain requirements and standards they have to meet. She said that when they took over the property, they learned that the required documents and paperwork for many tenants were in disarray.
“Things were not looked after the way they should have been looked after with the previous owner of this whole entire property with files and even making sure that the right person was on the account,” she said. “We noticed many, many, many apartments that we had them in the system as occupied and then we would find that they hadn’t been living there for a year.”
Ellerts said Renew is working to improve conditions around the complex and have already completed upgrades to the laundry room, replaced every toilet in the apartments, and completed construction of a community event space.
Better A Life founder Elizabeth Ford, whose nonprofit works to reduce and eliminate food insecurity for children and frequents the subsidized housing neighborhoods, said she has seen an increase in eviction notices as she’s been delivering food. She said she also knows some of the families personally who have been evicted and are struggling to find new and safe environments to live in.
County Programs Leave Very Low-Income Individuals Lacking
The program that serves the lowest-income people also offers less than half as much help in some areas of Loudoun compared to others.
Loudoun County has a variety of low-income housing programs including the Affordable Dwelling Unit Rental Program, the Affordable Dwelling Unit Purchase Program and homeownership loan programs, joining nonprofits that assist with housing costs.
But the program that provides assistance to residents with a very low-income classification is the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as Section 8. Other programs, such as the ADU Rental program have a required income minimum, which at its lowest is 30% of the median household income for the area. That program also requires that the household not make more than 50% of the median household income. The requirements listed on the Affordable Dwelling Unit program website outline that a single person’s household income must be at least $29,900 and no more than $49,850.
And Loudoun County’s Housing Choice Voucher Program currently is closed and not accepting new applications for the waiting list, leaving little recourse for those who do not make the minimum income requirements for other programs.
With no minimum income requirement, the voucher program is a primary source of help from the federal government for very low-income individuals. However, there is a payment standard—the maximum amount of assistance that the voucher program will support for the rent and additional utility allowance—for varying ZIP codes within Loudoun County.
For the Purcellville 20132 ZIP code, the maximum amount of aid for a single-bedroom apartment is $1,300. That’s only the fourth lowest of the 20 zones in Loudoun, ahead of Middleburg, Upperville and Bluemont, according to the Loudoun County website. A review of online listings for rentals found that one-bedroom apartments in Purcellville start just shy of $1,500 a month. Renew and Purcellville East apartments rent single-bedroom apartments starting at about $1,480.
The Middleburg 20117 ZIP code is the lowest, at only $990 for a one-bedroom apartment. It’s across Snickersville Turnpike from the Aldie/Stone Ridge 20105 ZIP code. Across the street, the voucher program provides more than twice as much, at $2,125 for a one-bedroom apartment.
Applicants who are able to qualify and receive a voucher must also go through a qualification process with their potential landlord.
Ellerts said that when potential tenants approach Renew with a voucher, they fill out documents to confirm their income and that they are able to make payments on the remainder of the rent.
Lack of aid combined with rising housing costs is also affecting children enrolled in Purcellville schools. Loudoun County Public Schools Family Liaison Erin Bucci, who works in several schools in western Loudoun, said she is seeing children drop out and leave school as a result of their families either being evicted from their apartments or moving to find cheaper housing out of the county. She said even if they are able to remain in the same area, the effects trickle down into other aspects of their schooling.
Transportation is one of those areas that trickle down.
“They [often] only have the one car that they’re sharing. And it takes several days once you’ve changed your address for the system to catch up with it, understandably, so transportation has to totally reroute students to pick them up at their new place.”
“Evictions do, they affect the kids,” she added. “Also, some of them are—well, probably they’re all on free and reduced lunch. Some of them take food home for the weekend. So, it affects all of that.”
With federal programs not providing enough assistance to those in Loudoun’s western towns, Purcellville Mayor Stanley J. Milan is looking for a way the town can help those who are struggling to find affordable housing.
He said the town is considering the possibility of utilizing some of the properties it owns for affordable housing, as well as possibly hosting a business summit to garner help from local business owners.
“Affordable housing is a complicated political football,” he said adding, “It’s not easy and the median income in Loudoun County is pretty high.”
He said if the town pursues transitioning its properties, he would like to see students from a vocational school, work on the property for school credit under the supervision of licensed professionals as a way for the town to mitigate costs.
