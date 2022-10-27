Hope Over Fear-Breast Cancer Treatment Advances Hit the Target

Erinn Howard was just 40 years old when she found out she had breast cancer. The single mom to one heard those words after getting her first mammogram three years ago.
She decided to get the test because she had turned 40, and because she found a lump the year before, but said she put it off because she knew she had lumpy breasts or fibrocystic breasts. When she got to her appointment, she told them about the spot which prompted, the mammographer to do a diagnostic mammogram with more images. Then she waited for her results.
“I remember lying on the table and when the radiologist came in, I asked him if it was cancer and he said, ‘it looks like it is.’ And I lost it,” she said.
Howard said she was scared.
“Everything is going through your head, how am I going to explain this to my daughter? Is my hair going to fall out? Am I going to have to make the choice to get a mastectomy?” she recalled. And she said the guilt of not going in sooner also ate at her.
“That is the worst part, too, not knowing the severity of it and beating yourself up because you waited so long to get the mammogram,” she said.
Howard was diagnosed with stage 1 ductal carcinoma. It’s a type of cancer that starts in a milk duct but has not yet spread to the rest of the breast tissue. She had surgery to remove the cancerous spots in April 2019 and then began six weeks of daily radiation in early May.
Howard also has multiple sclerosis, which she said added to her worry about how her body would handle the stress. Before she started cancer treatment, she saw a neurologist and made sure the planned treatment would be a good fit with her MS. But through her treatment, Howard said she had minimal side effects and was able to live her life pretty much as normal as possible with some minor fatigue.
Although she was younger than most women when she was diagnosed—the median age for women for a breast cancer diagnosis is 62—Howard’s experience isn’t unique. But her relatively minimal side effects are not, either.
According to Dr. Rebecca Kaltman, executive director of Inova Saville Cancer Screening and Prevention Center in Fairfax, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women. One in six will get a diagnosis of some form of breast cancer.
But Kaltman said treatment today is so different than in years past, and there is genuinely more hope for a positive outcome, with more individualized, personal treatment plans.
Dr. Stella Hetelekidis, a radiation oncologist at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, has been working in the field for almost 30 years and said she has seen a lot of changes in breast cancer treatment—like much faster radiation treatments.
She said she meets a lot of women who saw someone go through cancer treatment in the past and assume what they saw then will be what they go through too.
“The radiation is targeted, and the side effects develop only where we are aiming it,” she said. “Women don’t lose their hair because we are treating the breast, and they don’t get nauseas because we are only treating the breast.”
Now, she said, many radiation treatments have the patient on the treatment table for only about 10-15 minutes. Patients can drive themselves in for treatment, go to work, stay active and live a normal life throughout their radiation treatment course. Most women develop mild to moderate fatigue, moderate skin reddening or tanning and mild breast tenderness during their treatment course which then resolve after treatment has been completed.
“Years ago, if a woman had a lumpectomy and needed radiation treatment afterward it could take five to six weeks of daily treatment, which takes a big toll on the patient’s life. But in recent years that has been reduced to three to four weeks for many patients,” Hetelekidis said. “And some patients can undergo as few as five targeted treatments.”
Even the more drastic chemotherapy, which is usually given intravenously for more advanced stages of cancer, is now individualized for each patient.
“My job is to determine the best treatment course with the least amount of toxicity using chemo or pills,” Inova Schar Cancer Institute medical oncologist Dr. Ghana Kang said. She treats patients with different types of therapy including chemotherapy and immunotherapy—a treatment that helps your immune system detect and fight the cancer. Now, with more advanced science and individualized treatments, doctors are relying on chemotherapy less, she said.
Kang said individual treatments can even stabilize a woman with stage four breast cancer, when the cancer has spread to other areas of the body, and allow her to live for years with her cancer.
Howard said during her six weeks of daily radiation therapy, the radiation team became family, and they talked football and life. She bonded too with other patients getting the treatment alongside her. She said even now, when she finds out someone has had breast cancer that bond is created. During her last treatment she cried.
“You feel safe. You feel like it’s getting it and it’s not coming back and you are going to be OK. But once that is taken away, you are like, what am I going to do now?” she said.
After her radiation ended, she said it took several months for the sunburn feeling to lessen.
“I don’t know if you ever feel normal again. I mean, it’s always in the back of your mind if it’s going to come back,” she said.
She said telling others to get their yearly mammogram like she now does is her way of continuing the fight against cancer.
Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) said on a Facebook post she made about getting mammograms, that many women commented they’d never had one, and some expressed fear at not knowing what it would be like.
Randall decided to take a county camera crew to her appointment this year and sit with her doctor to answer questions, and to create a public service announcement video.
“My goal was to help women understand the process of getting a mammogram and to help women who don’t have insurance know where they can get one at no cost,” Randall said.
She pointed out women of color have a 40% higher death rate from breast cancer. She said that’s because they are getting their mammograms later and finding out they are in late stages of cancer.
Kaltman said a person doesn’t have to have a history of breast or ovarian cancer to get a mammogram or genetic testing. She’s treated countless women in their 30s and 40s who wish they had been counseled to do a screening earlier. She said women should start looking into their family history in their 20s to learn if there is a cancer risk—not just of breast cancer, but any history involving a solid tumor. And once a patient knows their risk based on genetic testing, there is often medication available to further reduce their risk.
She also noted that 40% of cancer is preventable with lifestyle adjustments like diet and exercise, smoking cessation and decreasing alcohol consumption.
As October and its reminder to get a yearly mammogram wraps up, Randall joined Howard, Kaltman, Kang and Hetelekidis encouraging women to be aware all year long and to remember early detection is key to a positive outcome with a cancer diagnosis.
To view the short version of Randall’s video, go to youtu.be/PfVdt8E8P14. To view the long version, go to youtu.be/iIjqpbSMLY8.
The Inova Schar Cancer Institute has locations in Loudoun and Farifax.
Thank you for sharing this wonderful story. Cancer is terrifying. I lost a close relative to cancer. But it doesn't have to be fatal. Unfortunately, there's still a stigma about breast cancer. But many well-known women came out of the closet about their mastectomies, dating back to Shirley Temple Black in 1972. I wish for Erinn Howard a long & healthy life!
