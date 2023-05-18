The Historic Douglass High School Education and Development Campus rededication ceremony and ribbon cutting will be livestreamed Sunday May 21 at 2 p.m. so community members can watch as the building is officially opened to the public.
The ceremony will be attended by alumni and dignitaries of Douglass High School and will feature remarks by Kevin Douglass Greene, the great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglass; Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith; School Board Chair Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk and Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).
The Douglass School community center was relocated to 705 East Market Street in the Autozone Center shopping center in August 2021 to make way for the Historic Douglass High School Education & Development Campus renovation project. The school was built in 1941, on land the county forced a group of Black families to sell for $1 after they had raised the money to purchase it. It was the only Black high school in Loudoun until school segregation ended in the county in 1968.
The Douglass High School Commemorative Committee, formed in May 2021, is the driving force behind the historic project. The committee was tasked with determining how to share the history and importance of the school with the community as well as recommending commemorative elements to the School Board. The committee is made up of 17 members representing organizations throughout Loudoun County.
The restored 1941 portion of the building will house offices of community partners and feature a rotating collection of historic photographs, memorabilia and other exhibits honoring the rich legacy of those who helped ensure African American children in Loudoun County could receive an accredited secondary education.
To watch the livestream, go to lcps.org.
(1) comment
I'm glad the Historic Douglass High School Education & Development Campus is being showcased in such a respectful manner. Most people don't realize that blatant school segregation in Loudoun lasted right up to 1968. What a stain on Loudoun's history. But at least reparation efforts are under way. Happy Malcolm X Day Loudoun!
