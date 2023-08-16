Megan Tucker, a STEAM specialist and dean of curriculum at Hillsboro Charter Academy, was named the A. Scott Crossfield Aerospace Educator of the Year by the National Aviation Hall of fame.
Founded in 1986, by NAHF-enshrined test pilot, research pilot and aerospace researcher A. Scott Crossfield, the award is given annually through a juried competition to recognize a teacher for his or her “exemplary use of aerospace in their classroom curricula,” according to the announcement.
Tucker was nominated by Susan Mallett, the aerospace/STEM education outreach coordinator for the Civil Air Patrol and the 1992 Crossfield Educator of the Year.
“Megan is one of those unique treasures who never stops thinking of ways to help others understand, feel valued, and seek to accomplish great things. She is the epitome of a teacher who Scott Crossfield was speaking of when he looked for teachers 'who possessed those honorable attributes we expect from American teachers,'” Mallett said.
The judges agreed.
“Ms. Tucker’s nomination was unanimously selected for the 2023 Crossfield Award. After reviewing her extraordinary list of career accomplishments, previous Crossfield winners were truly impressed. Megan's addition brings honor to this already prestigious group of educators,” said Frank Craven, who chairs the awards program.
Tucker has been instrumental in the development of the Hillsboro Charter Academy’s programming.
"As well as being at the forefront of building an award-winning STEM-based curriculum, Megan has infused aviation and aerospace education into a wide spectrum of the school’s teaching regime that enriches traditional subjects and creates an extraordinary level of awareness and knowledge among the young scholars,” Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance said in support of Tucker’s nomination. “Megan has ensured that the themes of aerospace engineering are key components in the classroom, and she has demonstrated boundless creativity in activities and projects to encourage and enhance the teaching of aerospace,”
Tucker’s teaching career spans almost 20 years in elementary and middle schools in Florida, California and Virginia. Her accomplishments include developing engaging science and space curricula and programs for her schools, students and other educators, as well as national organizations, according to the announcement. That has continued at Hillsboro Charter Academy where she has taught all aspects of STEAM with an emphasis on aerospace, technology and engineering to the school’s K-5 students.
Tucker created a club called Girls in Gear (Guiding Engineering, Aerospace and Robots) and several other special programs for students in collaboration with organizations including NASA, CAP, AIAA, Project Lead the Way, Girls Who Code, SeaPerch, the Space Foundation, and The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she developed online classes that continued hands-on learning with materials commonly found in homes
In 2022, Tucker was one of 20 chosen internationally for the initial group of the Limitless Space Institute's Educator Program. She was the 2021 National AFA/Rolls Royce Aerospace/STEM Teacher of the Year, the 2020 Virginia State Air & Space Forces Teacher of the Year, and the recipient of Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Grant in 2020.
Tucker will be given the award Sept. 21 at the President’s Reception as part of the National Aviation Hall of Fame’s 59th Enshrinement events in Washington, DC.
