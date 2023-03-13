The Town of Hillsboro held its annual community celebration Saturday morning, providing residents with updates on its long list of infrastructure upgrades and upcoming events, and recognizing individuals for their special contributions.
Mayor Roger Vance led the State of the Gap program in the Old Stone School auditorium.
Last year the town completed work on its Rt. 9 sidewalk and traffic calming project, brought a new public water system online, and extended broadband connections to homes. While those improvements have been transformational for the small town, the work continues.
The town is wrapping up construction on another multi-modal trail—bringing its pedestrian network to two miles. It is about to embark on another project, to restore the truss bridge over the North Fork of Goose Creek, after landing a grant for the work.
The town’s first wastewater treatment plant is expected to come online by June, and crews are being lined up to begin the process of hooking homes and businesses into the new sewerage system in the coming months.
“Bringing modern wastewater water treatment to Hillsboro and really eliminating the biggest public health concern and environmental hazard in Hillsboro—it's really huge,” Vance said of the project. “It's a huge accomplishment and we should all be very proud for what everyone here has done.”
He said the utility upgrades will offer benefits beyond improved public health.
“This critical infrastructure along with our new drinking water system is having a significant positive impact on property values now, and it allows for the type of economic development that we've been talking about—the ability for businesses to operate here in town will add and really make Hillsboro sustainable in the future,” Vance said.
Next month, the town is expected to open the new community mail kiosk at the historic Lawson-Goodrich House. The town purchased and restored the building, which now is ready to serve as a visitors center with space to lease for a café or restaurant.
Vance also announced plans to expand the town’s community events. While the spring Gardens in the Gap program and the Friday night summer concert series will return, the town also plans a Sunday farmers market, and to add Ford’s Fish Shack as a regular food truck vendor at the Old Stone School. Hillsboro has joined forces with Round Hill to host the Appalachian Trail Festival this summer and is pursuing designation as an Appalachian Trail Community. Also, Vance said the town has been selected to be a featured community during the 2024 Virginia Garden Club homes and garden tour.
Since 2017, the town has operated an annual awards program.
This year’s Good Governance Award was presented to Supervisor Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge).
“He has been a stalwart ally, from day one, on everything we've done here,” Vance said. “On our long journey, he's been instrumental in so many ways to be able to make it all out. And he's worked tirelessly, often against some very swift currents, to protect and preserve the greater Hillsboro area and all of rural western Loudoun County. Tony has really never wavered, and he's never let us down, that's for sure.”
“Honestly, it's been my favorite part of my time in office the last eight years,” Buffington said of his work with the town. “I really love Hillsboro. I love the people here. I love what we've accomplished here. The accomplishments have been amazing.”
“It just goes to show that when you have the right people doing the right things at the right time and for the right reason, you really can make a difference and no matter how small the town or the village,” he said. “Political differences don't really matter. When it comes to local government, what matters is your vision and working together to figure out how you can accomplish it. Hillsboro has figured that out.”
Vance presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to artist and Town Council member Laney and her architect husband Michael Oxman, whose projects include the Lawson-Goodrich House restoration.
“Michael and Laney are currently the residents who live longest in the town of Hillsboro, but it's not the longevity of their time here that warrants this honor. Rather, it's the quality of their time, and their contributions to Hillsboro that merit the mayor's Lifetime Achievement Award,” Vance said.
“Despite busy nonstop careers … these two tireless artists have given generously of their talents to our community, donating thousands of hours to help enrich our lives, each of them serving on Town Council at one time or another, and Michael serving on the planning commission—not to mention the many ad hoc committees and advisory groups they've been roped into over the years,” Vance said.
The Community Service Award was presented to the Hillsboro Preservation Foundation for its work reviving the homes tour, supporting community events and helping neighbors in need, among other contributions.
The Business Service Award was presented to Jeff Darby and OHM Production for support of the town’s Independence Day celebration, helping to build the performance stage and supporting last year’s Ukraine Aid concert.
The Innovation Award was presented to the town’s internet service provider KGI communications. “I don't think I have to tell anyone here the monumental impact reliable, true high-speed broadband has had for Hillsboro,” Town Council member Lisa Franke said.
Volunteer of the Year was presented to Inez and Stephen Morgart in recognition for their efforts to support the town in a wide variety of ways—from decorating for town events to serving as bartenders during the summer concerts. They “epitomize the spirit of volunteerism,” Lanny Oxman said.
