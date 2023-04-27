For more than 150 years, communities across the country have celebrated Arbor Day to recognize the many ways trees benefit our environment and improve the air we breathe and the water we drink. Before it even became a state, the Nebraska Territory created the first Arbor Day on April 10, 1872. Volunteers planted more than a million trees that day, beginning a tradition that swept the nation.
Virginia jumped on the bandwagon in 1908. That same year Virginia E. Randolph, the daughter of formerly enslaved parents and a teacher at a Henrico County school for African American students, used her own money to purchase 12 sycamore trees, which her students and others planted around school grounds. The event marked what is likely the first Arbor Day celebration at an African American school in the United States.
While Arbor Day is a time to celebrate all trees, one particular Loudoun County tree has a back story unlike any other.
NASA’s 1971 Apollo 14 mission is probably best remembered as the time astronaut Alan Shepard hit a golf ball on the surface of the moon. But according to NASA, on that same mission, fellow astronaut Stuart Roosa packed hundreds of tree seeds into his personal gear.
Roosa was a former U.S. Forest Service “smoke jumper,” fighting forest fires in areas virtually inaccessible except by parachute. Ed Cliff, who was chief of the Forest Service, knew Roosa and asked if he would take some tree seeds into space to determine whether radiation and weightlessness had any effect on their viability. (Spoiler alert: They didn’t.) Nearly 500 seeds made the trip, comprising five tree species: loblolly pine, sycamore, sweetgum, redwood, and Douglas fir.
NASA history recounts that Roosa, the pilot of the Command Module “Kitty Hawk,” orbited the moon 34 times along with his botanical cargo while fellow astronauts Shepard and Edgar Mitchell walked on the moon. Upon their return to earth, the seeds were distributed to Forest Service offices in California and Mississippi.
Most of the seeds germinated successfully and were given to other state forestry organizations, schools, and universities, many as part of the nation’s 1976 bicentennial celebrations. One was planted on the White House lawn, and another was a gift to the Emperor of Japan. Others went to Brazil and Switzerland. Four Moon Trees (as they became known) ended up in Virginia, including a sycamore in Hampton, one in Bracey, and another at King’s Dominion Amusement Park in Doswell. The fourth is a sweetgum that’s probably closer than most area residents realize.
“Loudoun County is full of hidden treasures, and this is just one more,” said Kraig Troxell, communications manager for Loudoun County Parks, Recreation, and Community Services. He admitted that although he’s lived and worked in Loudoun for decades, he’d never heard the story of the local moon tree.
According to news reports at the time, the sweetgum was struggling to survive and it didn’t yet have a home. In 1978, the tree was given to then Deputy Chief of the Forest Service R. Max Peterson of Leesburg to see if he could save it. He nursed it back to health and planted the tree on a friend’s private land just east of Hamilton.
When it was threatened by Virginia Power’s plans for power lines along Rt. 7, Peterson brought it to their attention and the tree was spared. The land surrounding the tree later became Scott Jenkins Memorial Park, and the tree was preserved for posterity. Today, Loudoun’s moon tree is encircled by a stone wall and enclosed in a wire fence. An interpretive sign explains its star power. While it’s not easy to distinguish the tree from its neighbors, sweet gums can be identified by their star-shaped leaves and in fall by their round, spiky seed balls.
The park is at 39464 E Colonial Hwy. east of Hamilton. From the park entrance bear left and look for the interpretive sign.
Although a number of the Moon Trees have died, more than 50 survive and their locations are documented. NASA’s story of the Moon Trees, including a list of their locations, is available at: nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov/planetary/lunar/moon_tree.html
Second-generation Moon Trees are available for purchase at americanheritagetrees.org/product/msu-moon-tree/
[Tim Farmer is a writer, photographer and former newspaper editor, recently retired from the State Arboretum of Virginia who lives near Round Hill. Contact him at tim@timfarmerphoto.com.]
