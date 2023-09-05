The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Loudoun County Tuesday until 8. p.m.
The weather service is forecasting temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values as high as 102 degrees. A high of 99 degrees is forecast for Leesburg, climbing to a high of 100 degrees on Wednesday.
With the heat wave, Loudoun County officials advised residents to be prepared and take precautions to prevent heat-related illness, including spending as much time in air-conditioned locations as possible during periods of excessive heat.
When the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory for Loudoun County, some county facilities, including Loudoun County Public Library branches, Loudoun County community centers and recreation centers, serve as designated cooling centers. They provide air conditioning, water, and a place to sit for relief from the heat. The Loudoun County Animal Shelter will offer a pet-friendly facility for people looking for relief from the heat for their pets.
Loudoun County officials also urged residents to take other precautions such as drinking plenty of water, monitoring animals frequently to make sure they're not suffering, and check on neighbors. Officials said people who must go outside are reminded to wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and avoid strenuous activities.
More information about staying safe in excessive heat is online at loudoun.gov/heat.
(1) comment
We should close the Leesburg Airport to reduce carbon emissions.
