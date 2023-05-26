A naming committee voted April 26 to recommend the name Harvest Ridge Elementary School for a Dulles South elementary school that is under construction and scheduled to open fall 2024.
The school will be on a 117-acre site with Lightridge High School and Hovatter Elementary School.
Other names that were under consideration included Hovatter Primary School, Sibyl Hovatter Elementary School, and Henrietta Lacks Elementary School.
Sybil Hovatter was a homemaker, farmer and mother to four boys and wanted the land her family farmed to be used for schools.
Henrietta Lacks was born in Roanoke and died at the age of 31 from cervical cancer. Cell tissue removed from her body without her permission and her family’s knowledge has been used for research on viruses, cancer and infectious diseases. Lacks cells began what was the first and for many years, only human cell line able to reproduce indefinitely, eventually becoming known as HeLa immortal cell line. Her story has prompted legal, ethical and racial injustice debates.
The School Board is expected to vote on the name at its June 13 meeting.
