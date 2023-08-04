Approximately 25 Hamilton community members gathered at the town’s safety center Friday for a traffic and pedestrian safety charrette with Hamilton Mayor Kenneth Wine, Town Council members, town staff, a Virginia Department of Transportation representative, a Kimley-Horn representative, county Design Cabinet members, and both long-term and new Hamilton residents.
“I hope that everybody gets something out of this,” Wine said.
Loudoun Design Cabinet Chair Alfred Gooden began by listing a series of identified concerns and safety issues within the town and invited attendees to add their concerns. Some listed included traffic speeds, uneven sidewalks, lack of sidewalks, sidewalk drainage and lack of crosswalks.
“I was really excited when I moved here that we’d be able to walk to the playground or walk across the street to school,” one resident said, adding that she has two young sons. “And it turned out to be quite a lot more dangerous than I thought it would be.”
Council member Cathy Salter shared some data retrieved from a mobile speed sign on side of East Colonial Highway.
“In nine days we had 33,000 cars come through town. That is an exorbitant amount of cars,” she said, adding that the average speed detected was 26-30 miles per hour. “We did have a top speed—now granted we do have emergency vehicles and we do need to keep that in mind—we had a top speed of 77 [miles per hour].”
Attendees were divided into work groups focusing on three separate areas, “Connections and Entrances,” “Pedestrian and Traffic” and “Ribbons of Design” where they worked with a member of the design cabinet for an hour, brainstorming possible solutions.
Some more significant suggested changes included rerouting Harmony Church to exit by Hamilton Station Road creating a four way intersection with a possible light or roundabout, lowering speed limits outside of town, narrowing East Colonial Highway to give it less of a “highway feel” and more of a residential street feel, encouraging residents to support interchange projects along Route 7 to lessen traffic along East Colonial Highway, adding rumble strips to the east and west entrances into town and focusing on sharing the history of the town to help passers-by appreciate its history and value.
Town Zoning Administrator and cabinet design member Martha Mason Semmes said the next step will be for the design cabinet to take all of the proposed solutions and form them into a report for the Town Council.
“Then [Town Project Planner Early Dubin] and I and the council will begin to say, ‘Ok, what are our options?’ and as we talked about earlier we need to turn our good ideas into a plan that then can develop a cost estimate. We can then work with the county and VDOT to try to find some funding,” she said.
Dubin asked if the residents would be open to another charrette in the future. Attendees said they are interested.
