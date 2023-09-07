A 25-year-old Hamilton-area man is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his father with a hatchet after consuming psychedelic mushrooms.
Agnus Brown on Sept. 7 entered guilty pleas to charges of voluntary manslaughter and stabbing during the commission of a felony as part of a plea agreement accepted by Circuit Court Judge Matthew P. Snow.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Jan. 2, Loudoun County deputies were called to a home on Twinoaks Place for a reported stabbing. Arriving deputies found 62-year-old David Eugene Brown inside suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died at the scene. His son, known as Gus, was located in a neighbor’s driveway and arrested without incident.
According to court filings in the case, Angus Brown returned home that night from a double shift at a Leesburg restaurant and interacted with family members normally before going upstairs to his bedroom where he ate mushrooms that had been recommended by coworkers to aid his anxiety. Around 3:50 a.m. family members were awakened by noise and found Brown to be agitated and delusional, fearing he was under attack. He was carrying a camping hatchet. While working calm Brown in the kitchen, his father tried to take the hatchet and Brown struck him at least once in the neck before running from the house.
Mental health evaluators concluded Brown was under substance induced psychosis at the time the attack. Brown was described as being distraught and inconsolable in the wake of the incident.
In a statement filed by Brown’s attorneys, they said he previously suffered a “psychotic break” in 2018 and was under psychiatric care for two years. More recently, he had worked with a therapist to address anxiety and depression but was not prescribed medication.
Prosecutors said the plea agreement, which included a reduction in the original charge of second-degree murder to voluntary manslaughter, was proposed with the support of the Brown family and the investigators in the case.
Snow noted that, according to filings by defense attorneys and prosecutors, there remained a dispute about Brown’s mental status and intent on the morning of the attack, as well as questions about whether the only eyewitness, one of Brown’s brothers, would testify against him at trial. The judge said the family’s support of the plea agreement was an important consideration.
Snow noted that under the state’s sentencing guidelines, the manslaughter conviction would call for a prison sentence ranging from two years and four months up to five years and 11 months. While that was below the 10-year sentence called for in the plea agreement, he noted that guidelines for a second-degree murder conviction would call for at least 13 years in prison. Brown has no prior criminal history.
A Dec. 14 sentencing hearing is scheduled.
