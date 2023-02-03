A bill to remove the Dulles Greenway from new oversights that halted toll increases for the first time in the road’s 30-year history has been stopped in a state Senate committee, while the House of Delegates’ version head to the floor for a vote.
The bill would allow the road’s owners to negotiate a new deal in secrecy with the state Commissioner of Highways. It is the third year in a row a similar bill has been submitted, and once again it is supported by the Greenway and opposed by the Loudoun Board of Supervisors and many of the current and former legislators who helped write the new oversights. The bill’s proponents, including co-patron Ashburn Del. David A. Reid (D-32), have promoted the bill as a way to bring tolls down and implement distance-based pricing, but the text of the bill does not require any toll cuts. Any new deal also would not be subject to approval by any elected bodies—if the commissioner and the state’s Transportation Public-Private Steering Committee approve the deal, it goes into effect without any further public votes.
The bill’s opponents have argued it could mean a state bailout of a company that over 30 years has more than tripled its debt rather than pay it down.
This year’s version of the bill, compared to last year’s bill, also removes requirements for public meetings to gather input, and allowing Loudoun County supervisors and the county attorney to attend those negotiations, albeit as non-voting members under a non-disclosure agreement and seeks a new exemption to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
It also comes after legislation passed in 2021 that put new scrutiny on the Greenway’s applications to the State Corporation Commission to increase tolls. Although Loudoun County representatives can argue in those cases, previous legislation all but guaranteed toll increases. Since the 2021 legislation went into effect, the Greenway’s owners have not even applied for toll increases.
“I'm a lawyer, and I wouldn't tell my client to sign on to a deal or give services or money not knowing what they're getting in return, and that's sort of what we're doing here,” Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87), who introduced the 2021 legislation argued in debate on the new bill Thursday.
On Thursday, the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee voted the bill down 10-6. Loudoun’s only representative on the committee, Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel (R-27), voted against the bill. Senate finance staff had raised concerns about the Greenway’s debt—the company now has $1.12 billion in outstanding debt, more than triple the debt it took on to build the road in 1993.
Those concerns remained despite an amendment in committee to clarify the state cannot take on the Greenway’s debt—staff members pointed out the debt would still be an issue in negotiations. They also pointed out the bill would exempt the Greenway from real estate taxes.
“This doesn't require us to do anything. It merely gives us an opportunity to sit down and talk with them and see if we can bring a deal together that makes sense for the Commonwealth,” Virginia Secretary of Transportation Sheppard Miller said. “If we cannot deliver on that, we will walk away and leave it just the way it is now. But you're not going to get to distance-based tolling and you're not going to get to a reduction in these toll rates, if you leave it in the form that it’s in now, in my view.”
Senate patron Sen. David W. Marsden (D-37), of Burke, told the committee “the next time this goes for a rate review, my understanding is just most likely that the rates will just increase.”
“This is the most studied road in America. It's been difficult since its inception. This is the way to keep it going and give us an opportunity to start to fix this thing,” he said.
Committee members wondered if the bill could be amended to give the General Assembly a chance to vote on the deal before it went into effect.
“I think I could be supportive if we were understanding that there are going to be some guardrails put in the budget, but I don't think the bill, as it's in front of us, is sufficient,” Sen. Emmett W. Hanger Jr. (R-24) said.
The House Committee on Transportation, however, on Thursday sent the bill to the House floor for a vote, voting 19-3 in favor. Of local delegates, Subramanyam and Del. Dave LaRock (R-33) voted against. Dels. Kathleen Murphy (D-34), Karrie K. Delaney (D-67) and Reid voted in favor.
“We’ve talked a lot in this committee about consumer protections, we've talked a lot about guardrails over the past week or two, and I don't think this bill has either sufficiently,” Subramanyam said. “This road has a long history, as many have alluded to, and it wasn't until a few years ago that we really put any sort of consumer protections in place.”
He said under the 2021 legislation, the Greenway can still ask for toll increase, but has to be more transparent in doing so. The Greenway does limited financial reporting, making it unclear why the debt has ballooned instead of being paid down, leading to it operating at a loss despite $71 million in revenues in its 2021 financial report, including $60 million in toll revenues, and only $17 million in operating costs. The company showed a net loss of $17.5 million—driven by $71.6 million in debt costs that year, costs that are projected to continue growing each year.
The Greenway reliably reports a loss even with substantially higher revenues. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic affected highway traffic, the company reported almost $90 million in tolls, and a net loss of $27 million.
“The road can still petition for increases, but they have to be transparent, they have to justify those increases, which they didn't really have to do so much of in the past,” Subramanyam said. “And so that's why … this bill popped up as soon as that bill passed, because now they want to get out of that statute.”
The company that operates the road, Toll Road Investors Partnership II, is owned by Australia-based Atlas Arteria, which bought the Greenway in 2005 for $617.5 million.
