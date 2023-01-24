The Dulles Greenway’s owners will once again seek to remove new oversights on toll rates and to be permitted to hold closed-door negotiations with the state Commissioner of Highways on new tolls with legislation filed this year in the General Assembly.
The bill’s opponents worry it amounts to a “bail out” of a company with limited financial transparency that, despite the high tolls, has racked up massive debt and operates at a reported loss.
It is the third year running that a similar bill has been filed, with continued opposition from the architects of those new oversights and the Loudoun Board of Supervisors. To raise tolls, the Greenway must argue its case publicly at the State Corporation Commission. Where previously state law all but guaranteed the Greenway would win annual rate increases, new legislation passed in 2021 after more than a decade of effort by local legislators tightened the state’s oversight over those rates—and since then, the Greenway has not applied for a toll increase. The bill also puts rules on the Greenway refinancing its debt, which has more than tripled since the road was first financed 30 years ago.
The new bill seeks to instead allow the Greenway to negotiate a new deal, and would give the Commissioner authority to enact the new deal without any further votes from the General Assembly. It mentions but does not require the new deal to include lower tolls and distance-based pricing. The Greenway also would no longer pay taxes.
This year’s bill removes some parts of last year’s bill, such as requiring the commissioner to hold two public meetings to gather input before beginning the negotiations. It also does not include last year’s requirement to allow Loudoun Board of Supervisors members and the county attorney to sit in on those negotiations, albeit as non-voting members under a non-disclosure agreement specifically exempted from the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
At the Jan. 19 meeting of the Senate Committee on Transportation, Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-33), who signed onto the bill for the third year, said “whether it’s on this paper or not, I’m going to trust that the Secretary [of Transportation] is going to make sure that we continue to be involved.”
“I am hoping that we have a gentleman’s agreement here that folks will bring the elected officials and at least confer, to do a check-in, to make sure that we are somewhat in the same frame of mind,” she said.
The Board of Supervisors continues its opposition to the bill, joined by one of the chief patrons of the 2021 law that put new oversights on Greenway tolls, Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87).
“We fixed the law that governs them, and so now they’re trying to get out of that code section,” Subramanyam said. “What’s going to end up happening if we pass this bill is, they’re going to take a process that is very public, and take it out of the hands of the general public, the people, and the General Assembly, and put it in the hands of a few people behind closed doors.”
He warned a new deal would likely include short-term political wins but long-term costs.
“A good lawyer can write something to say, ‘yes, I’ll lower tolls for a couple years,’ but then turn around and increase tolls long-term, and I haven’t seen anything to indicate that they want anything other than guaranteed toll increases long term,” he said.
Burke Sen. David W. Marsden (D-37), who brought the Senate version of the bill, argued in committee it would result in lower tolls and traffic relief.
“It will relieve traffic on nearby roads, it will put people onto the Greenway, and I think there is a sweet spot that we can arrive at that will allow the Greenway to serve more people, earn more revenue, [and] become a viable road,” he said.
Based on reported 2021 finances, the Greenway would have had to bring in 29% more toll revenue to break even.
“We’re not looking or a subsidy from the commonwealth. We’re not looking for money going out. What I would be pursuing is merely some sort of restructure that would allow distance-based, lower toll rates to the benefit of the citizenry,” Secretary of Transportation Sheppard Miller said.
Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) told the committee “obviously there is nobody who doesn’t want distance-based tolling.”
“If we got distance-based tolling done this year, especially in an election year, I would go out and campaign on that and probably win just because of that,” she said. “So obviously we believe in Loudoun County there’s more to this issue than just the distance-based issue.”
She pointed out under the proposed legislation, the state would own the road, and said that has financial implications for the state. And she pointed out the loss in tax revenues. Formerly the county's largest real estate tax payer, the Greenway's real estate value was overtaken by data center properties in 2019. During the pandemic the Greenway's value dropped steeply from $380.6 million in 2019 to $163.5 million in 2021; the Greenway reported paying $1.7 million in real estate taxes in 2021.
Randall argued the proposal should get a formal cost-benefit analysis from the secretary of finance.
“We’re hoping we get distance-based tolling. We know for a fact we’re going to lose [taxes],” she said. “The proposed legislation delegates to the administration, and to the administration only, the ability to negotiate this agreement. It completely cuts out the General Assembly, it completely cuts out Loudoun County, it completely cuts out the Board of Supervisors.”
The bill’s language cutting out Loudoun and the General Assembly—along with the public benefit analysis typical for that type of public-private partnership—troubled Richmond Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-9), the only vote against the bill in committee.
“We, the General Assembly, seem to be completely handing over the decision to the commissioner without any further review, and in doing that we are—if the decision is made to put the road under the [Public-Private Transportation Act], we are exempting several provisions of the PPTA,” she said. She argued the bill could be amended to give the General Assembly a chance to vote against the deal after it’s made—which Marsden opposed.
“Putting this off any longer I don’t think is an option,” he said.
The committee voted 13-1, McClellan opposed, to move the bill ahead, referring it to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. Boysko and Sen. Barbara A. Favola (D-31) voted in favor.
As of Monday night, the bill’s House companion, patroned by Marshall Del. Michael J. Webert (R-18) and co-patroned by Del. David A. Reid (D-32), has been sent to a House Committee on Transportation subcommittee.
A 'Bail Out'
The bill’s opponents worry it could mean the state gets tangled in the Greenway’s troubled finances. Despite reporting just under $60 million in tolls in 2021—and $90 million in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic—the company’s limited financial disclosures show it operating at a loss every year, driven by even larger annual debt payments.
The company’s most recent public financial report, covering the Greenway’s financial position as of the end of 2021, showed a company that year collecting $71 million in revenues, including the $60 million in tolls, and with only $17 million in operating expenses. But the Greenway reported a net loss of $17.5 million—driven by $71.6 million in debt costs that year.
And rather than paying down the roughly $310 million in debt issued to build the road in 1993, the company has more than tripled its debt to $1.12 billion.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said the Greenway’s previously guaranteed toll increases allowed the company that owns it to borrow against that income.
“Essentially they have used the Greenway as an investment tool for other projects and to pay out shareholders over an extended period of time,” Letourneau said. “It’s basically been a cash cow for the company and its investors.”
The company that operates the road, Toll Road Investors Partnership II, is owned by Australia-based Atlas Arteria, which bought the Greenway in 2005 for $617.5 million.
Letourneau said lawmakers—and the people paying the tolls—should get some transparency into the Greenway’s finances before the state makes any new deals.
“There still has not been a public accounting available to all the people that have been paying all these tolls for all these years of exactly what happened to all that money, and why the debt service is so high,” he said. “So before the General Assembly and the Commonwealth of Virginia get in the business of backing the Greenway and the future debt, which is something that I think would be on the table, the public really deserves that type of transparency.”
In 2021, after more than a decade of effort by local legislators, the General Assembly passed new legislation tightening the way the SCC evaluates the Greenway’s cases; putting rules around refinancing its debt, which has more than tripled since the road was built; and limiting the Greenway to apply for toll increases one year at a time. The Greenway got in one last two-year rate increase before the new law took effect, although it had applied for five years of toll increases.
State law prohibits Greenway toll increases that discourage using the road; the 2021 law creates measurable standards for evaluating whether they do. Since that law took effect in July 2021, the Greenway has not applied for any toll increases.
The bill filed this year would instead allow the Greenway’s owners to negotiate a new deal with the state commissioner of highways, if the commissioner “determines that it is in the public interest.” After that determination, the commissioner can negotiate the new agreement with the Greenway, which may—but are not required to—include toll rate reductions and distance-based tolling. Those terms would be presented to the Transportation Public-Private Steering Committee, a panel of members of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, House of Delegates and Senate appropriation committee staff, a deputy secretary of transportation, the Department of Transportation chief financial officer, and a financial expert chosen by the secretary of transportation.
If the steering committee agrees, the agreement goes into effect.
The Greenway would then be governed under a different law, the Public-Private Transportation Act of 1995—although it would be specifically exempted from sections of that law for evaluating whether the public-private partnership would be in the public’s best interest, and requiring opportunities of public comment and public access to procurement records. As a road under that law, the Greenway would no longer pay taxes.
“We’ve passed legislation recently, let’s let it play out. Let’s give the new law time to work,” Subramanyam said. “And the SCC has already been empowered to take a closer look at requests for toll increases—so far I think it’s been doing its job.”
The Greenway originally cost about $350 million to build, financed with roughly $310 million in debt and built from 1993 to 1995. The owners began to default on their debt in 1996, and in 1999 restructured their debt, issuing $332 million in bonds that, at the time, were AAA-rated. In 2005, the same year Atlas Arteria bought the road, it issued more bonds.
But since 1999, Greenway bond ratings have dropped steadily. S&P Global rates Greenway bonds BB, Fitch’s rates them BB-, and Moody’s rates them Ba1. That also means the three major bond ratings agencies do not consider the Greenway’s bonds investment-grade—they have dropped from AAA-rated investments to speculative, higher-risk bonds. A 2021 S&P report notes the Greenway is the only toll road in the U.S. or Canada with a speculative-grade rating.
“The lobbyists for the Greenway, who are very good at what they do, have painted a picture in which voting for this bill gets us to distance-based pricing and lower tolls, and if that’s your message, sure. But it’s way more complicated than that,” Letourneau said. “The reality of the situation long-term is likely not going to be that. Why would the commonwealth ultimately want to bail out this company after everything that they’ve done?”
I can't even afford the toll road now that is $6 each way. The Greenway is never an option.
Can someone remind me why "Public/Private Partnerships" are a good thing? It inevitably leads to privatization of profit and socializing losses. And here we see that played out again for another year.
The government simply allows this nonsense to be less transparent and forces the public to foot the bills. I'm trying to think where this model has worked.
"But it’s way more complicated than that,” Letourneau said. “The reality of the situation long-term is likely not going to be that. Why would the commonwealth ultimately want to bail out this company after everything that they’ve done?”
I dunno' Matt. Why does the Commonwealth and the tax payers of Loudoun keep bailing out METRO? You're on the METRO Board. Tell us what the difference is?
Please don't confuse Matt with examples of his logical inconsistencies. It seems to make him very unhappy.
"Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) told the committee “obviously there is nobody who doesn’t want distance-based tolling.”"
Oftentimes, Randall scares me with her lack of understanding when it comes to simple matters, in this case pricing. Distance based tolling will result in lower-than-current tolls for short drives and much higher-than-current tolls for longer drives. And for sure, the re-pricing scheme will not be zero-sum. The Aussies know how to cook the books. They've been gaming the system for as long as they've owned this road.
Western Loudouners (and winery visitors/outlet shoppers) will bear increased costs. They are the drivers who are most likely to drive the entire length of the road.
