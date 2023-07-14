The Dulles Greenway has filed a request for a nearly 40% increase in rush hour tolls, setting up the first real test of new legislation meant to curb the private toll road’s regular rate hikes.
And the Greenway asked the State Corporation Commission to allow the company to skip the commission’s full hearing process in the future to allow more frequent toll increases.
The Greenway applied to the State Corporation Commission to raise tolls on two-axle vehicles using the 14-mile highway to $8.10 during rush hour and $6.40 in off-peak hours. Currently, the toll is $5.80 in peak hours and $5.25 in off-peak hours.
Previously, the SCC routinely approved annual toll increases on the Greenway. In 2021, after a decade of effort by Loudoun legislators, the General Assembly passed legislation aimed to put new oversight and transparency on the state’s only privately owned toll road. The law tightened the way the SCC evaluates the Greenway’s requests for toll increases; put rules around refinancing its debt, which previously allowed the Greenway to more than triple its debt since it was built; and limits the Greenway to apply for toll increases one year at a time.
The Greenway’s application filed July 11 is the first application for a toll increase since that legislation went into effect.
Greenway CEO Renée Hamilton and Del. David A. Reid (D-32), who has repeatedly introduced Greenway-backed toll legislation, blamed the new toll proposal on that 2021 law.
“Filing this Application was not our first choice, given our initiatives over the past few years to achieve legislation that would facilitate distance-based tolling and lower tolls,” Hamilton said. “However, in the absence of such legislation, we are obligated to seek tolls at a level that will meet our debt obligations and that will eventually allow us an opportunity to earn a reasonable return.”
“Today’s unfortunate announcement by the Dulles Greenway to seek a 40% rate increase for peak hours and a 22% increase for off-peak hours is a direct result of the Loudoun Board of Supervisors actively opposing toll reduction proposals over the past six-years,” Reid stated in a press release.
Reid also repeated a claim that a Greenway-support bill he sponsored “would have reduced tolls by 30-50% and implemented distance-based tolling from the Fairfax County line to Leesburg.” That language was not in the bill and the basis of those claims is unclear.
Rather, the bill, introduced three years in a row, would have relieved the Greenway of the new oversights, instead allowing it to negotiate a new deal in secrecy with the state Commissioner of Highways, not subject to approval by any elected bodies. The most recent version of the bill removed previous versions’ requirements for public meetings to gather input. It also removed a provision allowing Loudoun County supervisors and the county attorney to attend those negotiations, albeit as non-voting members subject to non-disclosure agreements, and would have created a new exemption to government transparency law for those negotiations.
Greenway lobbyists, Reid and other backers asserted that arrangement would result in lower tolls and launch distance-based tolling aimed at reducing costs for some commuters. Opponents were worried about the state possibly taking on the Greenway’s debt.
“Because of the Board’s active opposition to the bipartisan Northam-Youngkin toll reduction plans, parents, small business owners, service workers, real estate agents, and commuters from Fairfax, Loudoun, Clarke, and Frederick Counties are now faced with an unsustainable 40% increase in tolls on the Dulles Greenway,” Reid stated. “Not only will it cost constituents more of their hard-earned money, this will increased traffic onto our already overcrowded neighborhood streets.”
And based on the Greenway’s self-reported finances, the filing promises more toll hike applications to come.
“The Proposed Tolls are the minimum tolls necessary to provide TRIP II with any opportunity to earn a reasonable return, which may only be realized only with further toll increases into the future,” the Greenway’s filing reads.
The Greenway’s projections of the impacts of the higher tolls on its business are, like much of its finances, confidential and redacted from the SCC public record.
In a Friday press release, Loudoun County government announced it would oppose that toll hike at the SCC.
"To promote use of the Greenway by more motorists, Loudoun County has consistently supported changing the Greenway’s toll structure to distance-based tolling while also lowering toll rates. The Greenway operator has the ability to implement both changes now," the press release reads, adding "Loudoun County believes TRIP II’s proposed rates will further discourage the use of the Greenway." State law prohibits toll increases that would "materially discourage" use of the Greenway.
New Oversights
The 2021 law limits the Greenway to applying for toll increases one year at a time. It also seeks to create measurable standards for whether toll increases would discourage motorist from taking the road—law prohibits the Greenway from toll increases that materially discourage its use.
Under current law, the Greenway will become a publicly owned road in 2056, after the state approved 20 additional years of private ownership during a 2005 debt restructuring. If the Greenway seeks to stay privately owned beyond 2056, when it is set to become public property, it must make new financial disclosures and have at least a BBB- bond rating from a major credit ratings agency, the lowest investment-grade rating. Currently, none of the three major bond ratings agencies rate the Greenway’s debt that highly.
And the law now allows debt refinancing only when necessary to operate, maintain, or expand the road and when doing so would not increase toll rates. That rule seeks to close loopholes that allowed the Greenway, which was built in 1995 for about $315 million with about $311 million in debt, according to Hamilton, to amass more than a billion dollars in outstanding debt since then and count that against its profitability when asking for toll increases.
According to Hamilton’s filed testimony with the SCC, as of Dec. 31, 2022, the road had $1.121 billion in debt.
The Greenway reported operating at a net loss in 2022 of $15 million—despite $68 million in revenues, including $67 million in tolls, mostly attributable to spending $66 million in debt costs. Its operating costs, including everything from maintenance to credit card processing fees to consulting, totaled only $15.6 million.
The Greenway’s revenues are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Greenway reported bringing in $90 million.
And the Greenway’s filing asserts “TRIP II and its investors have never received any return on, or even of, the investments they made to acquire, construct, and maintain the Greenway.” The Greenway said since the SCC partially denied the road’s toll hikes in 2019 for the first time in the road’s history, it has twice had to dip into reserves to make its debt payments.
The company that operates the road, Toll Road Investors Partnership II, is owned by Australia-based Atlas Arteria, which bought the Greenway in 2005 for $617.5 million.
(4) comments
Terrible! The debt the Greenway seems to be carrying is in no way related to its construction and operation and is all part of fancy VC style refinancing and debt-loading, likely to fund other projects. Meanwhile we have a criminally underused roadway. Major error up by our political class.
That would make the cost to reach the Beltway via 267.... wait for it.... $12.10
Twelve dollars and ten centers.
One way.
I haven't driven on the Greenway in at least five years. Probably longer. The improvements on Route have made the road totally redundant for Chantilly to Leesburg travel.
I wish TRIP a speedy trip down the toilet. FLUSH!
Never, ever believe a politician of any party when they tout a "private/public" partnership. As you see here, this is always how it goes. The public insures the private makes money.
I think I have used the toll rode 3 or 4 times this year. I'll use it less often if they jack up tolls to these levels. The "public/private partnership" has been a disaster for the public.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.