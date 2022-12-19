The Chabad of Loudoun on Sunday celebrated the first day of Chanukah with a festive menorah lighting ceremony on the plaza at One Loudoun.
Rabbi Chaim Cohen was joined on stage by Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, local elected representatives, and a holocaust survivor to kick off the eight-day festival of lights.
While the ceremony featured lively music, dancing and a drop of candy gelt from an Ashburn Volunteer Fire Company ladder truck to children below, the recent cases of antisemitic graffiti appearing in Loudoun County and around the region were on the minds of several speakers.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) noted that Hanukkah in Hebrew means “dedication.”
“We are dedicated to respecting every man, woman, girl and boy in Loudoun County. We are dedicated to extending love at every moment in Loudoun County. We are dedicated to calling out antisemitism, and racism and hatred in Loudoun County. We are dedicated to equality in Loudoun County. We are dedicated to inclusion in Loudoun County. We are dedicated to diversity in Loudoun County. And we are dedicated to peace in Loudoun County,” Randall said.
Viviane Bloodworth said she was one year old when her father and sister were taken from Paris to the Auschwitz concentration camp. She’s a resident of Montgomery County, MD, where antisemitic graffiti was found the previous day at Walt Whitman High School.
“I am upset that people can do such atrocities, such stupidity, such hate,” Bloodworth said. “But in God we have people in the government, people in the police, good people who understand that that’s got to stop.
Community events like Loudoun’s grand menorah lighting, she said, help combat that behavior.
“We all seek the light, the goodness of God, and tolerance and peace all over the world,” she said.
Sheriff Mike Chapmen said he attended last week’s presentation of the report released by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism.
“In law enforcement, we are peacekeepers. We want to make sure we that we see harmony. We want to make sure that we maintain peace and love in our community here and I think it is really, really important that we acknowledge all the different faiths and backgrounds that everybody has so that we can work together to make sure everybody stays peaceful and in harmony,” Chapman said.
Loudoun’s Jewish community will gather again Thursday, Dec. 22, for the annual Menorah Parade. Cars will be fitted with lighted menorahs and drive around the county before ended at the Altitude Trampoline Park in the Village at Leesburg for an evening of pizza, donuts, and jumping.
Others participating in the ceremony included U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10), Supervisor Sylvia Glass (D-Broad Run), Leesburg Town Council member Zach Cummings, and Combined Fire & Rescue System Chief Keith Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.