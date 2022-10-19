The case of a murder suspect released from the county jail despite pending charges against him has continued to generate finger-pointing among Loudoun elected officials, now with county supervisors joining the fray on the sheriff’s behalf.
Stone Lee Colburn is accused of fatally stabbing Natalie Crow in July 2021 at their Round Hill area home. In a procedural move designed to keep him in custody and prevent him avoiding trial, county prosecutors filed a new felony charge of concealment of a dead body in Circuit Court the morning of Oct. 6, before dropping a murder charge that afternoon in District Court, intending to file that charge again later.
Since his arrest he had been undergoing evaluation at Central State Hospital in Petersburg after being declared unfit to stand trial. The hospital’s forensic evaluator found Colburn was unable to be rehabilitated. In September, the Commonwealth’s Attorney asked the court for a second opinion, and an analysis to determine whether Colburn was malingering, exaggerating his condition to avoid trial.
On the scheduled day of the hearing, the expert reviewing the case was unable to attend in person. District Court Judge Matthew P. Snow declined to allow the expert reviewing that case to participate remotely, and said he would not allow any more continuances.
Biberaj said that meant Colburn was likely to avoid a trial—leading to the maneuver to keep him in custody and try again for a murder trial.
“I could not in good conscience allow an individual who is believed to have killed his brother’s girlfriend by slicing her throat to potentially avoid prosecution,” she said.
But despite the new charge pending and an order from a judge to bring him to face the new charge, Colburn was released from the Loudoun County jail after his District Court hearing that afternoon.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Office the next day sought public assistance to find Colburn “after his original charges for murder were dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney” and stating he was now wanted on a new charge obtained that morning—referring to the concealment charge that was actually filed the previous day. Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj that night responded that the lead detective and jail staff had been notified of the new charge and instructed to hold Colburn at the jail. In a press release she wrote the agency’s release sought to “mislead the public and unfairly shift the blame to our office.”
But on Tuesday night, blame was once again pointed at Biberaj—this time from the Board of Supervisors dais.
Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), an attorney, laid the blame again on Biberaj. She said the Commonwealth’s Attorney “failed to get a judicially-signed order to keep the defendant in jail, and with no legal order to hold him, the sheriff’s office had to release the defendant.” And she accused Biberaj of using the county’s official public information platforms to mislead the public.
“I truly wish I could trust the Commonwealth's Attorney’s version of the facts, but that version appears to be incomplete, misleading or false, either because the Commonwealth's Attorney didn't know what had happened when she wrote her press release, and didn't know the difference between a transport order and a detention order or capias, or because she intended to mislead the public,” Umstattd said. “Neither situation is acceptable, but the latter is worse.”
She called for the sheriff to investigate the chain of events, and for the county to post the result of that investigation publicly. Other supervisors echoed her comments chastising Biberaj.
But Biberaj said Tuesday night—and court records show—that prosecutors had in fact asked for a capias warrant when they went to the Circuit Court the morning of Oct. 6. Judge Douglas Fleming declined to issue that warrant as inappropriate for someone already locked up, citing state law.
“That’s why the judge refused to answer a capias, because it would be inappropriate because he [Colburn] was in custody,” Biberaj said. “So once he was released on the afternoon of Oct. 6, then it made it necessary for me to go to the court on the 7th to get the capias.”
The judge on Oct. 6 had ordered the sheriff to transport Colburn from the state hospital to the Loudoun jail to be served with the new charge. And Biberaj said that same morning, before the District Court hearing, her office both hand-delivered that order to the Sheriff’s Office’s lead investigator and emailed it to the jail.
Colburn was transported from the state hospital to the Loudoun courthouse for his District Court hearing, and then to the jail—but instead of being served with the new charge, he was released. The next morning prosecutors returned to the Circuit Court again seeking a capias warrant, this time successfully. Colburn was apprehended that night in a traffic stop near Savannah, GA.
“The really important piece is that we were in communication with the jail and the lead detective in this case as to what we were doing,” Biberaj said. She pointed out the concealment charge was also accompanied by a sworn affidavit signed by the lead detective.
With Colburn still in custody in Georgia, Loudoun prosecutors on Monday successfully secured three new felony indictments against him. A grand jury restored the charges of second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony that prosecutors had dropped on Oct. 6, as well as indicting him on the new charge of concealment of a dead body.
The Sheriff’s Office has not responded to multiple requests for comment and a timeline of its interactions with Colburn.
