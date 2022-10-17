Loudoun County prosecutors Monday secured three felony indictments against Stone Lee Colburn in the July 2021 stabbing death of Natalie Crow at their Round Hill area home.
The grand jury action restores charges of second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony that were dropped by prosecutors in District Court earlier this month. He also was indicted on the charge of concealment of a dead body, which the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office filed directly with the Circuit Court Oct. 6 hours before dismissing the case in District Court.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said that was a procedural maneuver designed to avoid having Colburn’s mental status declared unrestorable to stand trial. Colburn has been under psychiatric review since just days after his arrest, with the state doctor finding he does not demonstrate the mental competency required to move forward with a prosecution.
Biberaj’s office sought an independent review of the treatment conducted at the Central State Hospital in Petersburg to include a determination about whether Colburn was malingering, exaggerating his condition to escape accountability. However, that testimony could not be presented before a District Court judge was set to rule on his competency based on the state report, setting up the likelihood of Colburn being sent back to the hospital with the possibility of release after five years.
The unusual maneuver to dismiss charges in District Court and file a new charge in Circuit Court on the same day resulted in Colburn’s inadvertent release by the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 6 after he was brought from the hospital to the Adult Detention Center. He was captured Oct. 7 while traveling with his parents on I-95 near Savannah, GA.
As of Friday, Colburn remained held in Chatham County, GA, pending an extradition hearing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.