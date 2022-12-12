Four indictments have been issued against two Loudoun County Public Schools officials.
The special grand jury’s indictments were unsealed today by a Loudoun County judge.
Former Superintendent Scott Ziegler is charged with one count of false publication, one count of prohibited conduct, and one count of penalizing an employee for a court appearance. All are misdemeanors. Ziegler was fired last week, one day after the grand jury issued the findings of its eight-month investigation into the Loudoun County Public Schools’ sexual assault scandal.
Public Information Officer Wayde Byard was indicted with a count of felony perjury, a charge that carries a sentence of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
Interim superintendent Dan Smith sent an email Monday afternoon to division families stating that Byard had been put on leave effective immediately.
The special grand jury was empaneled in April by the Office of the Attorney General to investigate the divisions handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in a matter of months. The student was transferred from one division school to another after the first sexual assault.
The special grand jury returned indictments against Ziegler on June 14 and Sept. 28 for offenses that allegedly occurred June 7 and June 22.
The prohibited conduct charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor. The statute is used when there are allegations a public official illegally solicited or accepted money or other things of value within the scope of his official duties, or used his position to retaliate or threaten to retaliate against any person for expressing views on matters of public concern or for exercising any right that is otherwise protected by law.
The charge of providing false information to a publication is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. According to the statute, the crime involves “any person who knowingly and willfully states, delivers or transmits by any means whatever to any publisher, or employee of a publisher, of any newspaper, magazine, or other publication or to any owner, or employee of an owner, of any radio station, television station, news service or cable service, any false and untrue statement, knowing the same to be false or untrue, concerning any person or corporation, with intent that the same shall be published, broadcast or otherwise disseminated.”
The charge of penalizing an employee for court appearance or service on jury panel also is a Class 3 misdemeanor with a possible fine of up to $500.
The indictment against Byard was issued Sept. 28 for an offense that allegedly occurred Aug. 2.
Byard has been the division’s public information officer since June 2000.
The cases are set for a scheduling hearing in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
(25) comments
Why is no one discussing the liberal policy which possibly led to these two sexual assaults occurring, allowing boys to use the girls bathrooms??
Wayde should lobby for a Supreme Court seat. He would fit right in.
So at the end of the day, the indictments are related to ... CYA lying?
Remember, folks, a prosecutor can indict a bologna sandwich. Don't get too excited.
Also, it's time to stop fixing the blame and start fixing the problems. And the problems aren't what some of you are unhinged about.
Let's see if any of the LCPS apologists can answer this simple question:
If LCPS knew that the accused had admitted to skipping class and having sex in the school bathroom not once but TWICE, then why wasn't he suspended for a minimum of 2 weeks?
Or do trans/non-binary students (the school admitted they thought he was trans/non-binary and referenced Policy 8040 the day of the attack even though it had not been passed yet) get preferential treatment as a privileged group?
Something tells me I will be waiting a long, long time (forever) before I get an answer from the Dems on this board.
Hard to find a comment here that doesn't pull politics into the issue. You know why? Cause this is a political issue to many. Many of the same commenters who have been happy to watch former Presidents trash American norms and indulge in what a previous age would have rightly called treason, are here baying their opinions on how schools should be run. If crimes were committed, that will be discovered and dealt with. Right now, we just have a very politically-motivated Governor and AG who hope to exploit yet another culture issue to propel their own fortunes. Let's not rush to pile on but let's not say there's nothing to investigate either...in other words, let's give the system some room to sort this out.
The special grand jury was presented with sufficient evidence for indictments. That's not politics, that's facts. Further, I can find ZERO CORRELATION between this sad episode here in Loudoun and the alleged actions of "former Presidents" which you have inserted into this topic. It actually sounds like you're the one who's obsessed with politics, no? And, if I may ask a simple request... please explain how any of these charges, or the information revealed in the SGJ's report is a "culture issue." Be specific, as I can assure you that many who read your comment are not following your line of thinking.
You are spot on Ace. GJ's are based on fact not politics. There are always a few who make it about politics, two that have commented here already.
Oh my God. Trump has nothing to do with this. that]'s "whataboutism" on your part, no? Had Mark Herring been AG, all of this would have been swept under the rug to cover for the Democrats who control the County. BTW Do you have kids in the public schools? I did and I never ever feared for their safety or predators and apathetic teachers who think four feet in a bathroom stall could have been "someone needed a tampon" or "had a fight with their boyfriend." I am so glad my kids got out of there 10 years ago.
No way LCPS can be trusted to "sort this out." It's become the "LOudoun County Sex in School Board" as far as i am concerned as they have made student sexual expression an important part of education with filthy books in the library and adminstrators and teachers fearful of interfering with student sexual desires and procliviites. They didn]'t care one iota about the fact these 2 girls were scarred for life by this. Even SUpervisors Saines and Umstattd blasted LCPS and the School Board the other night. mr. saines was outraged by the excuse the teaching assistant gave on why she didn't even try to stop the rape from happening I hope the grand jury continues and hope the Board of Supervisors orders an audit, and gets a copy of the LCPS internal investigation to release to the public.
We have our Governor to thank for this. Had it been up to the other party, this would have all been swept under the rug.
💯
I suppose our tax money will be used to defend these two hucksters?
When is the civil suit dropping?
I realize Dr. Ziegler & Wayde Byard face daunting legal challenges. No one wants to be indicted by a Grand Jury. But if the charges are deemed to be political in nature -- I trust they'll be duly tossed out. If they're valid -- Well, so be it. May justice be served! Meanwhile, please remember a person is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Heaven help us all during these difficult times!
The members of a Grand Jury do not investigate crimes for political reasons. They exam facts and determine if a crime was committed and issue an indictment. LCPS admin is a bunch of clowns, to include the LCSB. You always make it political.
Have you read the special GJ report yet?
It doesn't matter if the Charges are Political. The Charges may be Political...but if there is evidence to support the indictments then that is all that matters.
This is a good start. Now, how about investigating Sheriff Chapman? He routinely commits these crimes -lies to the press, retaliates against employees for constitutonally protected actions, and lies under oath. We need a clean sweep. School board, Commonwealth Attorney, and Sheriff must go.
Tango, you should be VERY careful. Lying under oath is a felony which is why I was shocked LCPS and Byard conspired to do it so easily back in 2015. Politicians lie to the public. That is not a crime. You stated Chapman lied under oath and I bet huge $$$$$ you have no evidence of that. Given your disdain for him, that statement is clearly made with malice and is subject to a defamation lawsuit.
For readers, Chapman has already been cleared by federal courts for removing deputies for speaking out. Under First Amendment law, elected officials can remove senior staff when they no longer have confidence in them especially when those staff have special privileges to arrest citizens. Chapman has an impeccable record. If you don't like his policies, such as his refusal to violate resident rights and serve as a minion of the LCSB by throwing the public out of an open SB meetings, then campaign harder next time. Chaan is the only one that tells the truth.
For the record, I understand your statement to imply you have special knowledge of Chapman lying under oath and your statement is intended to cause him reputational harm and have him voted out.
While we can all appreciate the need to be accurate, the Special Grand Juror report contains a lot of criticism for the Sheriff’s department from coordinating with LCPS to what appears to be an absolutely abysmal investigation of the first rape allegation. The detectives are quoted as saying it was “iffy” after what appears to be a bare minimum of investigation.
If Sheriff Chapman is “so good”, where was his office in addressing these issues. It’s been total radio silence.
Let’s hear from him. He has a platform..
"Concerned", consider the following.
1. The two students had consensual sex in the same location just days earlier.
2. The victim agreed to go to the bathroom to meet him.
3. A teacher entered the bathroom but apparently did not hear scrams or cries of help (victim might not have wanted to get in trouble herself and this avoided asking for help then).
The criminal justice system is designed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. Most take that as 99%+ sure. No reasonable person who knows anything about prosecutions would tell you this is a tight case given these facts. In the DeShaun Watson cases, no charges were even brought.
Now let's fast forward to the dual track Title IX investigation by LCPS. Remember OJ was acquitted (that does NOT mean innocent but merely he was not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt - such a shame that Morse and Ziegler believe an acquittal should lead to automatic reinstatement at job). Yet OJ would have been appropriately fired from any and every job in the country. And he lost the civil case where the standard is >50%. So guess what the LCPS standard is under Title IX? Bingo, 51%!!
So for many if not most cases of he-said-she-said where 99%+ is very difficult to prove but 51% is often attainable, then LCPS would have taken action.
And let's go further. Suppose the estimate of likely guilt was 25%. The accused wouldn't be expelled under that scenario but any rational human would take extra precautions with him else 1 in every 4 allegedly "cleared" according to Morse/Ziegler would be rapist students on the loose. That means teachers are warned, extra monitoring is applied and any offense (stalking girls) triggers and immediate consequences.
We know you have this fantasy that you can turn the public against the sheriff for refusing to censor the public at SB meetings like Ziegler/Sheridan/Reaser/Morse wanted. We know you were terrified when you learned Twitter would no longer enforce viewpoint discrimination. But a sheriff is barred from doing that by this thing called the Constitution. And while LCPS and its attorneys/officers shred that document, Chapman will not. And we re-election him BECAUSE of him upholding that document you hate so much.
Word on the street is EEOC is looking into the Sheriff...Hmmmmm.
Tango. Do you have evidence he lied under oath? If so prove it. The Sheriff is elected and you serve at the pleasure of the Sheriff as an appointee so you can be let go at anytime. But agree LCSB and the CA must go along with many on the BOS.
What have you been smoking?
These indictments are a good start. Trials may well lead to the exposure of other criminal activity and charges. It's well beyond time to clean house on the school board and bloated, corrupt school administration.
If only this was out before they fired Ziegler, then you could have fired for cause, even though they already had it. Would have saved the taxpayers a lot of money. Guess Byard should be the next to go. LCPS administration is a joke, they all need to go.
Wayde Byard is a serial perjurer. The state police noted that back in 2015 when Wayde lied under oath over a FOIA response in Loudoun court. No telling how many times he has lied under oath.
The SB kept him around even though they had written evidence of his crimes. In a mafia, you protect the ones who know all the secrets. FWIW, Stephen DeVita also committed perjury but they got rid of him.
