Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking a new state law that would require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards, following the controversy over such notifications at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Youngkin on Jan. 18 asked Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico) and Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) to sponsor legislation that would require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards.
The legislation would prohibit any school board, public school, including governor's schools, or employees “from withholding recognition, awards, or postsecondary scholarship eligibility earned by a student who was transferred solely to a school system,” according a statement from the governor’s office.
The legislation also would require that National Merit Scholarships and other awards be sent to students and their parents as soon as possible after the school system receives the information.
The announcement comes after a December revelation that administrators at top ranked Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County didn’t notify students who were Commended Scholars.
Commended students are named based on a nationally applied selection index score that can vary from year to year but is typically below the level required to be named semifinalist, according to the NMSC website.
Some parents of TJ students alleged administrators intentionally withheld the notifications as part of what they called the school’s “war on merit.” In a statement, Fairfax County school administrators said the delayed notification was a mistake, caused by human error. It prompted Youngkin to ask Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate Fairfax County Public Schools handling of more than 1,000 students who were not notified of National Merit Awards. Miyares also launched a civil rights investigation into the school’s admissions policies.
Since the TJ revelation, 16 Northern Virginia Schools, including several in Loudoun and Prince William counties have revealed delays in notifying students of their National Merit recognition, according to the release.
“We now know that at least 16 schools across three different school divisions in Northern Virginia withheld notification of accolades from high-performing students in the name of ‘equity.’ Parents are rightfully upset and they should be,” Youngkin stated. “In Virginia, parents matter and the legislation I’ve asked Senator Dunnavant and Delegate Freitas to introduce [yesterday] will ensure that merit and accolades are celebrated in the Commonwealth. We will not allow our students and their parents to be left uninformed of their hard-earned recognition in what we now know was widespread across more than a dozen schools in multiple school divisions.”
In Loudoun County, after an administrative review, it was discovered that four high schools— Loudoun County, Freedom, Potomac Falls and a fourth high school that has not been named by the division—didn’t notify Commended Scholar students.
Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith on Jan. 10 said of the schools that Loudoun County High School was not notified by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation of its Commended Scholar students in the fall. He said Potomac Falls had an awards ceremony to let students know planned for Jan. 13 and Freedom High Schools lack of notifying was due to human error. On Jan. 13 division spokesperson Dan Adams said a subsequent review found a a fourth high school failed to notify students, however no information on why has been released. Adams said all students and parents who were not notified in the fall of 2022 have now been notified.
Smith said school counselors are reaching out to the universities and colleges those students applied to, to make sure they are made aware of the students’ achievements.
“There is no indication that the commended scores were withheld from the students intentionally,” Smith said.
All 62 Loudoun County High School students who were Semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship program were notified in September. Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship program are not announced. Scholarship winners will be announced starting in April, with awards for different scholarship amounts to be announced July 10, according to the NMSC website.
So far, four high schools in Prince William County and eight in Fairfax County failed to notify students of being Commended Scholars in the fall.
(7) comments
Has this ever happened in any other years. If not post the school district school board member name along with their Board of Supervisor representative so they can be voted out of any office now or in the future I will go first Atoosa Reaser and Jukie Briskman both of the Algonkian district!
“There is no indication that the commended scores were withheld from the students intentionally,” Smith said."
I'll take "Things people should never believe" for a thousand.
It's extremely disheartening that notifying parents and students of these prestigious academic achievements that can be added to college applications will require a law. This is what the ridiculousness of "equity" has brought us to.
I think Youngkin is doing this as a publicity stunt. It's just time for him to get more ink in the paper. So far, there's been no proof these notifications were intentionally withheld. No, it was just bureaucratic bungling. In Loudoun, there's a lot of incompetency. That's a main reason why its proposed $1.7-billion school budget should be drastically reduced. Get rid of these bungling bureaucrats & focus more resources onto students. Happy Chinese New Year Loudoun!
So you think that administrators from 17 schools, in three jurisdictions, just *happened* to *accidentally* withhold achievement notifications?
LOL.
Happy You're Batting Three for Three With This Comment Day, Loudoun!
A critical piece of legislation but only because the radical Marxist Democrats intent on dumbing down education so all, even the intellectually challenged kids of Democrat "elites" won't feel bad about their shortcomings.
Citizens should throw those Dems out so we can cherish excellence, not mediocrity and grade inflation.
Lefties' response will include one or more of the following:
1. Accuse the Governor of turning this into a political issue.
2. Ignore the fact that high-achieving children's lives were negatively impacted because of this.
3. Suggest that this wasn't intentional. Somehow, 17 or more schools clustered in a very small geographical area failed to execute the VERY SIMPLE action of handing out notifications.
Why are public school administrators punishing children who are either naturally gifted or possess the drive to work harder than their peers? This is sick stuff.
