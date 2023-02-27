Eighth-generation farmer Sam Kroiz, who with his family runs Georges Mill Farm near Lovettsville, will run as an independent candidate for Loudoun chair-at-large with his new “No Party” party.
“It’s about being the total opposite of parties—an anti-party party,” he said.
Kroiz‘s No Party party handles no money, has no leader and puts nobody on the ballot under its name. It reflects the theme of his campaign overall—a frustration with and rejection of two-party politics, especially in local elections.
Kroiz said he’s not against the people in either party, and in fact hopes to appeal to them, especially if their beliefs don’t fit neatly into either side of what he called the “binary trap” of choosing between Republican and Democrat. He said political parties do not serve those people.
“If you have an opinion on something, can you make your party be for that? Because some people can, and if you can, then yeah, you shouldn’t vote for me, because you’ve got this party locked up and you have everything lined up. You have it in the binary trap,” he said. “But if you can’t call somebody and get the party to represent what you want, then you should be on my team.”
Kroiz said he sees a different distinction for voters than being Republican or Democrat—he said the distinction is between being loyal to a political party or not.
“I’m kind of lost, like a lot of people are. I’m politically homeless in terms of partisan politics, and a lot of times, when people think that, it’s like, ‘oh, you’re a wishy-washy moderate.’ No, I have beliefs and principles, but the partisan sands are shifting underneath that,” he said.
And, he said, he wants to fight against the echo chambers and siloing of political beliefs he sees, both because it’s the right thing to do and to give an independent candidate a chance. With national politics creeping into local races, he said he wants to redefine the debate from “Democrat or Republican” to “in a political party or not.”
“Party affiliation should be, like, a stain on you. It should be a negative. I want people to think of party affiliation as a negative thing, and it should be, because of how corrupt they are,” he said. He said he’s hoping to recruit independent candidates for every race in Loudoun.
He said despite the name, the No Party is fundamentally positive, and he has a positive vision for Loudoun. He referenced George Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address, in which the first American president warned at length against powerful political parties.
Washington in that address wrote the “Spirit of Party” “serves always to distract the Public Councils and enfeeble the Public administration. It agitates the Community with ill founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which find a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions.”
“I’m only anti-party because parties themselves are the biggest impediment to politicians from either party delivering on so many popular campaign promises,” Kroiz said. “I’m running against both parties, but for people.”
It will be Kroiz’s second run for a seat on the county board. In 2019, he ran for Catoctin District supervisor as an independent, garnering 2,792 votes for 17.4% of the vote. That put him third behind Democratic candidate and now-Planning Commissioner Forest Hayes with 36.1% of the vote, and the winner, Republican Supervisor Caleb A. Kershner with 46.6% of the vote.
“In my race, I could have gotten a lot worse, for the numbers. I feel like I won the argument, but I just got swamped by the whole partisan game. And so, I really feel like that I need to attack that head on, which is what I'm trying to do with a No Party,” he said.
With his campaign announcement, he steps into one of Loudoun’s highest-dollar races. In the 2019 race, Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large)’s campaign raised almost a half-million dollars, and her Republican opponent John Whitbeck raised just shy of $700,000. That’s only monetary donations, not including in-kind donations.
“There's so many decisions [the Board of Supervisors makes] that defy logic and defy the public interest and public comment, so I can only assume that it's because of these campaign donations that are in the tens of thousands of dollars to both sides,” he said. “And money helps, but if people actually paid attention, it really should hurt. And that’s part of my goal, to make it hurt.”
“The more folks want to donate to me the better, I'll take it, but it's got to be because you believe in what I'm doing, and I’m certainly not going to change my plans for it,” Kroiz said.
He said the most important issue in the county is rural, western Loudoun, and said that will be something he’ll have to explain to eastern Loudouners.
“They look at things like Purchase of Development Rights, assistance on conservation easements, they kind of see that as charity. … They see it as a spending, but it really is cost avoidance for pennies on the dollar,” he said, pointing to the public cost to buy and retire development rights on land versus allowing homes to be built and then building all the roads, schools, and other infrastructure necessary to support them.
But he said he doesn’t have many specific policies in mind for the office.
“It's not so much specific things as just an entirely different way of approaching all business,” he said.
Kroiz pointed to two votes to expand the Transition Policy Area, a land planning area designed to buffer the rural west from suburban development to the east. During work to update the comprehensive plan, the Board of Supervisors in 2019 voted to expand the transition area into the Rural Policy Area for the first time since its creation.
At a May 29, 2019, work session, supervisors voted unanimously for a motion first introduced by Randall that “the Board of Supervisors encourage no further expansion of the boundaries in the Transition Policy Area beyond the adoption of the Loudoun 2019 Comprehensive Plan.”
“The Transition Policy Area is meant to do something specific, and if we keep expanding the boundaries, then it will not be able to do the specific thing that it’s meant to do,” Randall said at the time.
Then earlier this month, on Feb. 7, the Board of Supervisors voted to do it again anyway, moving the Red Hill community—which they had considered moving during the comprehensive plan deliberations, then decided against—out of the Rural Policy Area and into the transition area after all, with Randall voting in favor.
“I look at that as a promise that she’s not going to personally do it again, and then she just did it again. Now, I kind of half expected that to happen, and she has her reasons, but there’s plenty of reasons for any number of places in the rural area. You can come up with reasons all day long,” Kroiz said. “… She was only able to do it because her only competition electorally was a Republican that would probably do the same thing, or maybe even potentially even worse. And so we're caught in this trap. The only thing I can think of is that people just need to run and give some better options.”
But he also hastened to add he respects and admires Randall and her work, and doesn’t dislike her personally.
“I'm happy to give her a credit for a lot of things. She’s done some good things. I'm not saying that she's all wrong by any means, you know? And that's the thing, it's like this partisan trap, or this binary trap, where it's either she's all good, or she's all bad. I'm saying she's good in some ways, and she's bad in others, and we need more than two choices,” he said.
Kroiz’s campaign website is sam4chairman.com.
This article was updated Feb. 27 at 3:49 p.m. to correct a typo in the year of Washington's Farewell Address.
(5) comments
Thankful to have a choice outside the self-serving, dysfunctional duopoly.
[thumbup]
I've observed Democrats and Republicans on the board and I am frequently disappointed with them all. We need a Cincinnatus who is concerned about what is best for the citizens of the county and not "how do I punch my ticket" to the next level of elected office.
The board is inept and has been for longer than I have lived in Loudoun. If the good citizens of Loudoun can't turn out these carpet-baggers we are in for more of the same.
We have already "Fairfaxed" Loudoun. We are on a path to make it San Francisco. That's not the right direction.
Oh yes, and good luck to the young man running for office. Who knows how it will turn out!
I wish you the best of luck. As the last independent to run for county chair (not taking a cent from anyone to run) I am very proud of the 4400 votes I received and the issues I raised. Unfortunately much of your positions on parties are correct except most will likely remain un-phased as they don't appreciate the difference between local party issues and national party issues therefore they just vote party line no matter what ALL THE TIME EVERY TIME! This last BOS couldn't even put out a list of priorities nor problems they would commit to resolve. EVERYTHING was subjective, partisan signaling BS. (statues, road names, CRT/trans rights to have boys on girl teams and reparations) The majority of registered voters in Loudoun don't even vote in local elections so party loyalty votes ALWAYS COUNT! If I can help you in any way all you have to do is ask and bring some of that great goat cheese ice cream to our meetings! :-)
Good for him. We need more choices in these races. I agree that having to decide between an R or a D is no longer good for the country. Majority of the country, which I am sure also reflects in localities, are moderate independents. But we have to pick a side since those are the only choices. Both political parties are becoming more extreme and it's hard to pick a side because I don't support everything that that party supports. I hope more like him run.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.