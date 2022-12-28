Purcellville Mayor Kwasi Fraser and mayor-elect Stanley Milan this week both defended the Purcellville Town Council’s decision to send project plans for the Fields Farm Athletic Complex and the Rt. 7/690 interchange back to the town’s Planning Commission at a Dec. 13 meeting. County officials have warned the continued delays, more than two years after the county filed applications and permits with the town on those projects, now risk a major source of state funding for the interchange and could mean it is delayed indefinitely.
“As the Mayor of Purcellville, I disagree with the County's version of events and their assertion that the Town has delayed the project,” Fraser wrote in a letter to the Loudoun Now editor Tuesday.
In a post on his Facebook page Monday, Milan wrote he had read through several emails, “making accusations that these citizens [members of the Purcellville Town Council and Planning Commission] are remiss in performing their sworn duties.” He added, “and nothing could be further from the truth than what is being promoted on social media, printed media and via email.”
Both wrote that they have concerns about a change to the project’s design, referring to a change approved in 2019.
The county first envisioned a diamond interchange, with ramps from Rt. 7 leading to stoplights on Rt. 690, in 2013. After gathering public input including meeting with the public on April 16, 2018 at Woodgrove High School, and after studying the project’s costs, the county modified plans for the intersection to replace the stoplights with roundabouts.
According to records from that meeting, public comment at the April meeting had heavily favored the roundabouts, and a VDOT Value Engineering process found the new design would save about $3 million. The county’s traffic studies also found the new design would lead to shorter delays and lines during the morning rush hour.
The new “barbell” interchange was approved in 2019. Loudoun County filed the first paperwork with the town—in the case of the interchange, all administrative decisions that require no town council vote—in August 2020, according to County Administrator Tim Hemstreet.
The interchange and park-and-ride are partially funded with SMART SCALE money, federal funding administered by the state in competitive grants. With the projects stalled in the town government for years, county staff members have warned supervisors continued delays could mean the county will have trouble winning that funding again. Hemstreet has said he would recommend returning the money, about $3.6 million for the park-and-ride and $9.6 million for the interchange, rather than risk that source of the funding countywide.
County staff members have said they will look for progress by the new year.
Fraser wrote that he has “consistently advocated for the acceleration” of the interchange plans that were presented to the Town Council in 2013, but that the changes to the design made by the county since then negatively affect the community’s welfare.
Fraser also claimed that district Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge), “has consistently failed to engage me in productive conversation and resorted, instead, to peddling misinformation about me and our community, through social media.”
Fraser also mentioned the county’s concerns over losing SMART SCALE funding if the project is continuously delayed.
“The County’s effort to force through its proposed material changes to the design of the Route 7 & Route 690 interchange project, without first conducting any public engagement or undertaking an updated comprehensive impact assessment, has led to the impasse we currently face,” Fraser wrote.
“The County has not been acting in good faith by being proactive with the Town’s elected officials and certainly not with its citizens,” Milan wrote. “One has to wonder why?”
He wrote that the barbell interchange revisions “design do not show any quantifiable or qualifiable data on the Level of Service improvement on Main Street or Rt.7/287 intersections. In fact, both designs show the same level of service which is almost the same as no build.”
Compared to 2040 traffic projections without the new interchange, the county’s consultant predicted the interchange would result in worse traffic at the North 23rd Street intersection on Main Street, but equal or better traffic conditions at all the other intersections.
Milan also raised two frequent targets for recent Purcellville Town Councils—their own staff, and the town council under former Mayor Bob Lazaro, who last served in 2014. He wrote Buffington and the county government, after redesigning the interchange, did not work with the public, town council or HOA on the changes.
“They chose to work in the shadows with senior management of the Town of Purcellville, claiming Town Council has no regulatory authority on this major road development,” he wrote.
He likened studies of expected traffic alleviation to “the promise from the Lazaro Town Council regarding their reason to build the Southern Collector Road, and their reason for building the road was that the Southern Collector Road would alleviate traffic on Main Street. Has it?”
“I have reviewed Mayor Fraser and Mayor-elect Milan's comments and there are so many falsehoods,” Supervisor Tony R. Buffington wrote in response to Loudoun Now. “I could respond to them all; however, the gist is that it is the Town and not the County, whose actions are likely going to cause either long-term delay or flat out cancellation of the long planned Route 690 Interchange that would alleviate some of the congestion from Purcellville's current Rt 287 Interchange and provide a new alternative for residents, business owners and tourists to enter and exit the Town of Purcellville. And the Town is taking this risk over a 1/6th of an acre floodplain easement that has been accounted for in the new Interchange's design in order to ensure no negative impacts to any adjacent property.”
To see Fraser’s full statement here and to read Milan’s full statement go to facebook.com/MilanforMayor.
