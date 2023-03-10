Foxcroft School took third in the high school division during its 12th annual science, technology, engineering and math competition held at the Middleburg school.
Bullis School from Potomac Maryland took first place in the high school division and Edlin School from Reston took first place in the middle school division.
Competitors used their STEM knowledge to take on environmental issues like rising sea levels, pollinator habitats, recycling and more as they participated in challenges surrounding the “Be Green” theme.
First place winners received a solar-powered robot kit and medals designed and made by Foxcroft STEM students in the school’s Innovation Lab.
Event sponsor Stryker Corporation brought several female engineers to administer one of five challenges to the teams as well as share their experiences and answer questions during a career panel.
Students used Kindle Fires between challenges to answer questions about climate change and earn raffle tickets for prizes.
Middle school participants were given tours of campus and learned more about the school’s focus on girls in STEM.
The competition hosted 109 girls from 14 schools in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.
The school recently announced construction of the Mars STEAM Wing to enhance its program to encourage students to pursue studies in STEAM fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.