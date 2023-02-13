After a weeklong civil trial, a Loudoun jury took just over two hours Friday afternoon to hand down a $5 million judgment against a Loudoun County deputy who charged a public school teacher with taking indecent liberties with a student.
The charge against Kimberly L. Winters was dropped by county prosecutors for lack of evidence to support the charge.
The allegations against her were made in October 2018 about conduct claimed to have occurred the previous year with a student at Park View High School. The charge was dropped in early 2019.
Winters’ Loudoun County Public Schools contract was not renewed at the end of the school year. She has been unable to get a new teaching job, or any employment matching her previous $75,000 salary in part because of the lingering impact of her highly publicized arrest, according to testimony at the trial.
The civil suit was filed against the arresting officer, Detective Peter Roque.
Over the course of a five-day trial, Winters’ attorney Thomas Plofchan argued that Roque failed to adequately investigate the allegations made by the student and his mother before filing the charge. Specifically, they claimed to have phone records and texts that would provide proof of an improper relationship starting when the student was 17 years old. However, that evidence did not exist, and the mother later admitted to “bluffing” about having it.
That claim about having evidence documenting the relationship formed the basis of Roque’s arrest warrant presented to a magistrate, although the detective had not seen it.
Plofchan said Roque failed to conduct a thorough investigation before bringing the charge, including that he did not subpoena phone records of any of the parties involved, did not interview Winters’ neighbors, family members or coworkers, and did not conduct searches of Winters’ home or classroom, among other possible investigative actions.
To win a civil judgment for malicious prosecution, the six-member jury had to find that Roque lacked probable cause to file the criminal charge, and that he acted with malice—defined in the case as acting in bad faith or with disregard for others.
Plofchan termed Roque’s actions as “malice by indifference” by failing to assemble evidence before seeking an arrest warrant.
“He acted recklessly in this case. He knows it and you know it,” Plofchan told the jury during his closing argument. “He did it and she’s the one who paid the price."
Roque’s attorney Alexander Francuzenko urged the jury not to “Monday morning quarterback” the detective’s actions. “This case is not about whether you believe Det. Roque could have done a better job,” he said.
He said Roque’s “whole life has been about public service,” but that when faced with difficult decisions “sometimes you get them wrong. Is that malice?”
The jury found it was.
It awarded $4.65 million in compensatory damages for economic losses suffered by Winters. The jury also awarded $350,000 in punitive damages against Roque, the maximum permitted in Virginia.
Sheriff Michael Chapman also was named as a defendant on the lawsuit as Roque’s supervisor, but he did not participate in the trial. The Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for comment.
“The jury’s verdict vindicates Kim Winters, a wrongfully accused teacher,” Plofchan said in a statement after the trial. "More importantly, it validates the citizens’ willingness to hold law enforcement accountable. Law enforcement yields great power. They also have great responsibility. Reckless charges can ruin reputations and destroy lives. This is a step in giving Kim Winters her life back.”
Happy to see the teacher receive some vindication. However, her reputation is still damaged while the young man and his mother walk around without consequence. Fingers crossed that Winters goes after them next. In fact, shouldn't the Sheriff's office be pressing charges against the mother for bluffing (let's call call it what it is: lying) about having texts to support her false claim? And the young man... though he may have been 17 when the false accusation occured, he must have been over 18 when while pursuing his false claims. I'm not sure there's anything stopping Winters from seeking compensation from him as well. At the very least having him charge with making false statements, obstruction, and whatever else is available for the DA to throw at him.
The exodus of highly experienced deputies and detectives - either being forced out, resigning in disgust, or transferred due to the bullying tactics and hostile work environment that defines Mike Chapman's "leadership", resulted in this debacle. With all this insitutional knowledge gone, there are very few experienced deputies and detectives available to mentor the younger deputies/detectives. On a similar note, patrol staff is spread so thin, that Chapman is backfilling it with specialty units and we still have only ten deputies on patrol during the overnight shifts to cover 520 square miles. Is it any wonder why the gun shop burglars had plenty of time to break in and steal 10 handgusn in Ashburn?
This is yet another example of Sheriff Mike Chapman's extremely poor judgment when making personnel decisions. Shame on him & Det. Peter Roque. I truly hope Sheriff Chapman will retire soon & put everyone out of their misery. His mistakes are very dangerous & costly. On a brighter note, Happy Valentine's Day Loudoun.
The behavior of Det. Peter Roque is reprehensible and demonstrates incompetence or worse. It also shows how easy it is to get the CA and judges to issue warrants and fail to investigate matters properly.
Cases like this ought to result in the elimination of qualified immunity making the individuals responsible for their personal negligence. That might prompt civil servants to exercise a bit more effort in their actions.
This case shows also that the entire system that issued the arrest warrant failed to provide a check... the warrant for arrest should never have been issued without the evidence that the mother was "bluffing" about having as well... and did anything ever happen to her? That sounds like it's ripe for a defamation lawsuit.
